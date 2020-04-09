Gamers and Horror Fans are Shocked About the Cannibal Holocaust Video Game

If ever there was a movie that would seem like an unlikely choice for a video game adaptation, it’s Cannibal Holocaust. Since its release in 1980, the film has been considered one of the most controversial horror movies of all-time. As such, today’s announcement of a Cannibal Holocaust game came as a bit of a shock to a lot of horror fans. Some are excited about the prospect, while several others wish that a different horror franchise would get the video game treatment. The new game will actually serve as a fourth chapter in director Ruggero Deodato’s saga, and it should give some major new exposure to the concepts of the original film.

2020 is off to a weird start.

The Cooking Mama controversy was the wildest gaming news to happen this year. Nothing could possibly top that.



Oh wait they just announced a video game based on the 1980s exploitation horror film Cannibal Holocaust. Okay. — Tomokocchi (@itsTomokocchi) April 8, 2020

Goldblum’s expression sums it up nicely.

I just found out that there is going to be a video game adaption of Cannibal Holocaust coming to PC and all consoles, yes including Switch. pic.twitter.com/BnlDO2urGM — SquidPunk (@Punkthulhu) April 8, 2020

The real question is, what horror movie gets adapted next???

Why are people making a Cannibal Holocaust video game? I want to know WHY?! — Alonzo Tompkins (@Retrosoul22) April 8, 2020

I would definitely take a game based on Halloween.

There’s a ton of horror movies that would work as video games and we get Cannibal Holocaust. — Bern the Egypt Cat (@MunBreaker) April 8, 2020

Now, there’s an idea!

A Cannibal Holocaust video game existing should only open the door for more horror movie video games. What I’m saying here is give me a puppet master video game. — Jetmcfancy (@Markofgray) April 8, 2020

Add House of the Dead and MadWorld to that list!

The fact Cannibal Holocaust is getting a video game adaptation is a great reminder that a massive amount of video games wouldn’t exist without exploitation/grindhouse cinema. pic.twitter.com/wmYW7iKroW — Liam Pendergast (@neonwhite900) April 8, 2020

Why not both?

i’m more excited to see what an 80 year old man’s vision of a video game is than i am for the cannibal holocaust video game — A CERBian Film (@ZaaackKoootzer) April 8, 2020

Shockingly, not an April Fools’ Day prank!

Cannibal Holocaust video game announced like a week late! — Akane XIII (@SerizawaAkane) April 8, 2020

Some horror fans definitely seem interested.