Gamers vs COVID-19 Trends on Social Media As Gamers Pledge to Stay Inside

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many in self-isolation, gamers are taking the opportunity to encourage one another to stay inside and enjoy what the video game industry has to offer. A growing number of streamers and esports personalities have gotten #GamersVsCOVID19 trending, but gamers across social media have also embraced the movement, pushing others to stay in and play video games, rather than going out. With so many people currently failing to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the government, it’s great to see so many others rallying around the cause and finding a way to keep busy during the time inside.

Some outlets are doing giveaways!

We are uniting with the cause! #GamersVsCovid19



For the next two weeks, we will host a daily video game key giveaway for various games of various genres across platforms.



Starting tomorrow! Stay tuned and most importantly — stay healthy and stay indoors! pic.twitter.com/gsz63Yx9Sc — ÜberStrategist PR (@UberStrategist) March 19, 2020

I mean, it’s a heck of a line-up, isn’t it?

>All these games releasing during the pandemic to keep them social distancing as much as possible



I think the Gamers have this #GamersVsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/Uz93CRLoIe — ChikoritaCheezits (Birthday in 15 days!) (@ChikoritaCheez) March 19, 2020

Kinda jealous of that collection, not gonna lie.

🔥🔥💯😷 WHOLE SQUAD READY FOR QUARANTINE WEEKEND 🔥🔥💯😷



👉🏠 STAY INSIDE 🏠👈



🏝️🎉 PARTY ON UR VIRTUAL ISLAND INSTEAD 🎉🏝️ #GamersVsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/RCDCgJqU3D — Daniel J. Collette (@DanielJCollette) March 19, 2020

A lot of esports teams are getting in on it!

We’ve been training for this our whole lives…#GamersVsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/TRsdKtLDgr — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) March 19, 2020

There’s nothing wrong with that.

Streamer Twitter: #GamersvsCOVID19 Stay inside. Play Games.



Me: Isn’t that kind of what I always do? pic.twitter.com/Amx9BCKOTK — Goldilocks & The Bear (@gatbofficial) March 19, 2020

You can probably avoid the bedpan. But you do you.

I’ve been saying this for a week.



Stay indoors, protect yourself, poop in a bedpan.#GamersVsCovid19 https://t.co/ijVWFlQKEE — AbsoluteKaty 🎮 Retro Games 💕 (@AbsoluteKaty) March 19, 2020

Let your Sims have a little fun.

Gamers unite; it’s our moment to shine. Stay home! Play games! Stay Safe! #GamersvsCOVID19 If you play @TheSims you can even have a house party and #PlayWithLife pic.twitter.com/tv6WWAfCkA — Kathy Hull (@Krysanthe1) March 20, 2020

Just think about how infrequently anyone tells you to go play video games. Rare, right?

Keep calm.

Have fun.

Play games.



Stay safe nerds.#GamersVsCovid19 — ✨NerdForce✨Gaming✨ (@NerdForceGaming) March 20, 2020

It’s the perfect time to bust out some old favorites.

#GamersVsCovid19 playing games from my childhood all the way through and 100% completing them. Right now it’s Donkey Kong 64 pic.twitter.com/KvbXpEoeUU — MightyOaksTV (@MightyOaksTV) March 20, 2020

Let’s be fair: most gamers have a LOT of games they can spend some time with!