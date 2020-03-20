Gaming

Gamers vs COVID-19 Trends on Social Media As Gamers Pledge to Stay Inside

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many in self-isolation, gamers are taking the opportunity to encourage one another to stay inside and enjoy what the video game industry has to offer. A growing number of streamers and esports personalities have gotten #GamersVsCOVID19 trending, but gamers across social media have also embraced the movement, pushing others to stay in and play video games, rather than going out. With so many people currently failing to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the government, it’s great to see so many others rallying around the cause and finding a way to keep busy during the time inside.

What do you think of the #GamersVsCOVID19 movement? Have you been spending time playing games during the pandemic? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what people are saying about Gamers vs. COVID-19!

Some outlets are doing giveaways!

I mean, it’s a heck of a line-up, isn’t it?

Kinda jealous of that collection, not gonna lie.

A lot of esports teams are getting in on it!

There’s nothing wrong with that.

You can probably avoid the bedpan. But you do you.

 

Let your Sims have a little fun.

Just think about how infrequently anyone tells you to go play video games. Rare, right?

It’s the perfect time to bust out some old favorites.

Let’s be fair: most gamers have a LOT of games they can spend some time with!

