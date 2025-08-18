New Vegas Revealed in Fallout: Season 2 Poster

It’s nearly time to return to the wasteland. In 2024, Amazon’s Prime Video unleashed the first season of its adaptation of the hit video game series, Fallout. The first season was hailed as one of the best video game adaptations of all time and was quickly met with fans wanting more. A brand-new, exclusive poster for the upcoming second season of Fallout on Prime Video teases a major location from the games. The poster features Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul’s dog companion, Dogmeat. As hinted at by the end of Season 1, the foursome is on the way to New Vegas after Lucy’s father, Kyle MacLachlan’s Overseer Hank MacLean.

New Vegas was briefly teased in the final moments of Season 1 as MacLachlan’s Hank MacLean stumbled into the territory of New Vegas in his stolen Power Armor. The city’s iconic welcome sign is featured prominently in the new poster, revealed by IGN. According to Fallout co-showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the events of Season 2 of Fallout technically take place fifteen years after the events of the video game Fallout: New Vegas. As is the case with adaptations, though, fans shouldn’t expect the New Vegas depicted in the games to be screen accurate in the television series. The brand-new poster for Season 2 of Fallout can be seen below.

Fallout Season 2 Heads to New Vegas

The first season of Fallout premiered on Prime Video on April 10, 2024, and quickly dominated Prime Video, as well as social media, during its weekly episode rollout. Filming on the second season of Fallout began in early 2025 and reportedly wrapped in May. Following season two wrapping production, Amazon revealed that the series will return for a third season on Prime Video, although it remains unclear when Season 3 of the hit series will go into production. As it stands, Season 2 of Fallout will officially debut this December.

The first season of Fallout took in an astounding 65 million viewers within its first sixteen days of release, since then it has surpassed well over 100 million views. It is now one of Prime Video’s most-watched shows, having secured the biggest debut in Prime Video history. The television series received a plethora of nominations during award season, including Best Actor in a Television Series for Walton Goggins at the 2025 Saturn Awards, Outstanding Drama Series at 2024’s Primetime Emmys, and Outstanding Achievement in Drama at the 2024 TCA Awards. It also won a few awards including Best Science Fiction Television Series at the 2025 Saturn Awards, Excellence in Production Design Award One Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series at the 2025 Art Directors Guild, and Best Adaptation at the 2024 Game Awards.

Fallout, like the video games its inspired by, takes place in a post-apocalyptic future that is brought about by nuclear decimation. In order to protect themselves from radiation, many feled to underground bunkers while the surface world became dominated by mutants and bandits. The series stars Ella Purnell as a Vault-dweller who visits the surface, along with Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and Moises Arias. Season 2 of Fallout will debut on Prime Video sometime this December.

