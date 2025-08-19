Hollow Knight: Silksong Silence Finally Broken by Team Cherry With New Announcement

Few names in gaming elicit quite a response like Hollow Knight: Silksong. Over seven years of development have gone by since the planned expansion to Hollow Knight ballooned into a standalone game. However, despite all previous leaks, rumors, and wild theories, it seems the highly anticipated game is finally nearing release. For the first time in six years, Team Cherry has broken its silence on Hollow Knight: Silksong to reveal an announcement of an announcement. This lines up with Gamescom, where Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable. Other leaks and teases have pointed to the game making a big reveal at this event, and now even the developers are backing this.

Team Cherry posted on its official X account for the first time since December 13th, 2019, to say, “Join us in 48 hours for a special announcement about Hollow Knight: Silksong!” This event will premiere on August 21st during Gamescom, where many fans are expecting a release date reveal. Not only this, but Geoff Keighley himself teased Hollow Knight: Silksong at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The time finally looks right for Hollow Knight: Silksong fans. After years of waiting and getting their hopes up, all the stars seem to be aligning for a release date reveal. The game has sat at the top of Steam’s Most Wishlisted Upcoming Games for quite some time, and nearly every event, from Nintendo to Xbox and PlayStation, fans have spammed Silksong in chat.

If this wasn’t enough, Jason Schreier, a well-known figure in the gaming community, has revealed he is preparing a story on Hollow Knight: Silksong that will be released on the same day as Team Cherry’s announcement. It will detail the story of why Hollow Knight: Silksong took seven years to create, giving an insight into the game and development process.

If this announcement proves to be a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the internet will explode. The days when fans applied clown makeup at any game show will be over, and one of the most anticipated games of all time will finally be real. That said, the expectation is so high for Hollow Knight: Silksong that the game will have to be nearly perfect to meet it.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is planned to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC at some point in 2025.

Are you excited for a possible release date reveal for Hollow Knight: Silksong? Do you think this is it, or is this just an announcement of more time needed by Team Cherry? Discuss your thoughts in the comments below!