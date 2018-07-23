GameStop Hosting Anime Game Sale

If you’ve been looking to clean up on anime-licensed and/or inspired video games, GameStop may just have the thing for you.

The retailer has introduced a new anime game sale that’s taking place over the next few days, letting fans save a little moolah on certain titles that they’ve been wanting to pick up. Although the sale doesn’t include every anime game that’s out there (Dragon Ball FighterZ and Gundam Versus are conspicuously missing), there’s still a decent selection on hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the available deals below:

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PlayStation 4)- $34.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Premium Edition (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 4)- $139.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hackers Memory (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

The Seven Deadly Sins Knights of Britannia (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

New Gundam Breaker (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Again, it’s not a huge gangbusters sale, but it does give you a chance to save on particular games — especially if you were looking to finally get Ni No Kuni II.

In addition, as part of the sale, GameStop has also highlighted its exclusive Razer Panthera Dragon Ball FighterZ Arcade Stick L.E., which is set to release on August 3. It’s a bit on the pricey side for $219.99, but it’s definitely a must for fans of the game and the anime series in general.

Here’s a quick breakdown of its features in case you’re interested:

Ready up to combat the super Android fighters plaguing the cosmos. Unleash elaborate combos and supers, and deal staggering damage in explosive glory. True power knows no limit – go ahead and burn plenty of super meter.

Built on years upon years of collective arcade and console gaming experience from pro gamers and the Razer community alike, the Razer Panthera arcade stick was engineered and refined to perfection through countless prototypes via an extensive beta testing phase and has been crafted to allow the same advanced modification that gamers and modders have come to love over the years. On top of having internals and storage easily accessible at the touch of a button, you can also fully change the joystick and all 10 buttons for complete customizability.

PREMIUM QUALITY SANWA HARDWARE COMPONENTS

At its core, the Razer Panthera Playstation 4 controller is a tournament-grade fighting machine built to enhance your gaming prowess. By using premium quality Sanwa components – 10 highly responsive buttons and a precision 8-way joystick, you can reliably strike instantly and surely, game after game, while maintaining peak performance.

FULLY MOD-CAPABLE CONSTRUCTION

The Razer Panthera Playstation 4 controller was built for modding enthusiasts, so the inside of the platform is easily accessible for further customization. The joystick and buttons can be switched to suit your playstyle, while the entire bottom of the internal compartment is made to be easy to screw mount in every location.

FULLY MOD-CAPABLE CONSTRUCTION

The Razer Panthera Playstation 4 controller was built for modding enthusiasts, so the inside of the platform is easily accessible for further customization. The joystick and buttons can be switched to suit your playstyle, while the entire bottom of the internal compartment is made to be easy to screw mount in every location.

10 tournament-grade Sanwa buttons

Authentic Sanwa joystick with ball top and additional bat top

Easy one-touch access to internals and storage

Fully accessible internals and storage compartments for easy modding

Honeycomb structure on the inside for easy screw mounting

Storage room for alternative bat top joystick and more

9.8 ft / 3 m detachable screw-lock USB cable for secure connection

Screwdriver included for modding

Head on over and get to shopping!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.