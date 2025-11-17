GameStop Announces Trade Anything Day for Non-Gaming Items (But There Are Exceptions)

GameStop has announced a “Trade Anything Day”, which will allow people to bring just almost anything into the store for store credit. GameStop is one of the last gaming-centric retailers still out there. Unfortunately, the push to an all-digital gaming future has largely killed a lot of potential competition, and even other brick and mortar stores like Target have massively pulled back on their gaming sections. Outside of megaton legacy titles like Grand Theft Auto V and the new releases, you’ll find that the selection at a lot of these retailers is pretty thin and you’re better off shopping online.

However, GameStop has stayed afloat despite some troubled times. It’s a bit of a miracle GameStop is still fighting the good fight, though some of that comes from playing the field and selling gaming merchandise like Funko Pops and collectibles as well. Nevertheless, it’s been interesting to see the retailer find new ways to adapt in a world where it also has to close stores somewhat regularly. With that said, the latest marketing stunt is probably one of the most unique and one that will either be a ton of fun for everyone involved, or a total nightmare for employees.

GameStop Trade Anything Day Announced; Here’s What You Can and Can’t Trade-In

On December 6th, you can go to GameStop and bring in “anything” to trade in for store credit. That includes non-gaming items! There are, of course, exceptions to this, which you should hopefully be able to determine by common sense, though there are some exclusions that may surprise you. All items must also fit in GameStop’s 20x20x20 measuring box, so don’t expect to sell a car or motorcycle to the store.

DECEMBER 6 IS TRADE ANYTHING DAY.



Walk into any store and literally trade almost anything in exchange for store credit. pic.twitter.com/lIL7ShkskG — GameStop (@gamestop) November 17, 2025

You can view the full list of items that GameStop won’t be accepting below.

Hazardous waste/chemicals

Lithium ion batteries or items containing lithium ion batteries

Weapons or ammo

Alcohol

Drugs (legal or not)

Tobacco

Dead or alive animals (Taxidermy items are valid for trade)

Computers (such as desktops, laptops, notebooks, all-in-ones, minis, workstations, e-readers, tablets, thin clients, smart displays, virtual reality headsets with built-in processor, interactive flat panel displays with built-in processor), excluding certain MacBooks GameStop normally accepts in trade.

Computer peripherals intended for use with a computer and weighing less than 100 pounds (monitors, keyboards/keypads, mice/pointing devices, external hard drives (excluding those normally accepted in trade)

facsimile machines, document scanners, printers, 3D printers, label printers, digital picture frames

Small electronic equipment (portable digital music players, VCRs, DVD players, DVRs, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers, projectors including those with DVD player capability)

Small scale servers

TVs

Gift cards and other currency (foreign or domestic)

Jewelry

Sexual and explicit items

Items resembling body parts

GameStop employees also have full discretion over trade-ins, so common sense is once again important. They probably aren’t going to accept a rock, as some on social media have suggested trading in. So, what can you feasibly trade in to GameStop? Physical media is going to be your best bet. Blu-rays, DVDs, books, CD, vinyl records, and more all seem like safe bets. Gaming collectibles, board games, LEGO sets, Funko Pops, and more may also fit the bill. Beyond that? It’s really hard to say. You could try and sell a purse, a plate, or your leftover Halloween decorations, but we have no idea what they might give you or if they’ll even accept it.

It’s also unclear how the value will be decided. GameStop is pretty notorious for having low trade-in values and most of the stuff that will likely come through on GameStop’s Trade Anything Day probably won’t be in their system. Only time will tell what happens, but hopefully someone can make a bag off of it!

