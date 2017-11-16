GameStop Black Friday Deals Include PlayStation 4 Pro Markdown, Free Xbox 360 System And More

We’ve already seen some stellar Black Friday deals lined up with Best Buy, Walmart and several other retailers, but GameStop has stayed surprisingly silent. This will likely be the case leading up to next week’s big shopping event, though, thanks to BFAds.net, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what it’ll be putting on sale.

GameStop will be offering up all sorts of deals starting Thanksgiving day at 4 PM (it just gets earlier and earlier, doesn’t it?), including a number of remarkable game markdowns (Injustice 2 for $14, for instance), as well as a rare price drop on the PlayStation 4 Pro and a chance to pick up an Xbox 360 console for free.

We’ve broken down a number of the deals below, and there will likely be a rush in both stores and online to pick up certain deals, so you might want to prepare accordingly. The sale will be going on all weekend long, or while supplies last. It’s a good opportunity to pick up some sales titles, or get that hardware you’ve been meaning to snag (like that PlayStation 4 Pro).

Let’s break it all down!

Awesome Deals On Systems

First off, let’s talk hardware. GameStop is one of the few Black Friday retailers that is offering a discount on the PlayStation 4 Pro, slashing the price down to $349. That’s a great deal in itself, though it could be a precursor to a potential price drop next year. Still, if it’s 4K gaming you want, this is as good as it’s going to get this holiday season.

If you prefer traditional hardware, the Xbox One S 500GB white model can be yours for $189, and you can also get a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim for $199, with a free $50 gift card to buy some games on top of that.

We know a lot of you have constrained budgets for the holidays this year, so how about a free system? GameStop is also offering a cool deal on classic Xbox 360 hardware. This appears to be the original white model of the system, initially going for $59.99. However, there’s a mail-in rebate that will refund that back via a pre-paid Visa card, meaning you essentially get the system for a total price of zero. You’ll have to wait a little while in order to get the refund (probably a few weeks), but that’s a fairly good deal.

Cheap Games Aplenty!

Now, then, let’s break down some of the phenomenal game deals that will be available over the course of the weekend:

Injustice 2- $14

The Evil Within 2- $25

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $25

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $25

NBA 2K18- $27

Destiny 2- $27 (Thursday and Friday ONLY)

Madden NFL 18- $27

FIFA 18- $27

Sonic Forces (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Just Dance 2018 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Super Bomberman R- $29.99

Super Smash Bros. Wii U- $30

Super Mario Maker Wii U- $30

Splatoon Wii U- $30

Mario Kart 8 Wii U- $30

Fallout 4: GOTY- $30

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition- $30

Persona 5- $30

F1 2017- $30

Lego Dimensions Starter Set- $30

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game- $30

Yakuza 0- $30

Project CARS 2- $30

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018- $30

MX Vs ATV Supercross Encore Edition- $15

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection- $15

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider- $15

Wolfenstein Twin-Pack- $15

Has-Been Heroes (Nintendo Switch)- $10

EA Sports UFC 2- $10

The Last of Us Remastered- $10

Grand Theft Auto V- $30

Skyrim: Special Edition (PS4, Xbox One)- $20

Kingdom Hearts I & II- $20

Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End- $20

Lego City Undercover- $20

Rainbow Six Siege- $20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition- $20

Kingdom Hearts 2.8- $20

MotoGP 17- $20

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Xbox One, PS4)- $20

World of Final Fantasy- $20

Dead Alliance- $20

Knack II- $20

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy- $14.99

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier- $14.99

More Great Game Deals

Because one page just wasn’t enough.

The Bioshock Collection- $20

Sniper Elite 4- $20

Cities: Skyline Edition- $20

DiRT 4- $25

Tekken 7- $25

NieR Automata- $25

Dragon Quest Heroes II- $25

The Witcher III: Game of the Year Edition- $25

Deformers- $7.99

Killing Floor 2- $19.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare/Modern Warfare Remastered- $34.99

WWE 2K18- $39.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite- $39.99

Dishonored 2- $19.99

Call of Duty: WWII- $49.99 (Thursday-Saturday only)

For Honor- $19.99

Final Fantasy XV- $19.99

Agents of Mayhem- $19.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age- $19.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- $39.99

The Sims 4- $29.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Holiday Pack- $34.99

Horizon: Zero Dawn- $20

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- $20

Everybody’s Golf- $20

Assassin’s Creed Origins w/Season Pass- $69.99

The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind- $24.99

Just Dance 2018- $39.99

Prey- $19.99

Friday the 13th: The Game- $24.99

Cuphead w/free vinyl sampler: $19.99 (download only)

Need For Speed Payback- $39.99

Cars 3: Driven To Win- $29.99

Forza Horizon 3- $29.99

WRC 7- $29.99

NHL 18- $39.99

Halo Wars 2- $19.99

Forza Motorsport 7- $39.99

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $19.99

Lego Worlds- $19.99

Outlast Collection- $19.99

Dying Light: The Complete Edition- $19.99

Super Lucky’s Tale- $19.99

Disneyland Adventures- $19.99

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Collection- $19.99

Zoo Tycoon- $19.99

