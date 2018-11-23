GameStop Black Friday Deals Offer Sweet Savings on Collectibles

Black Friday is here, which means it’s time to get out there and score some sweet loot for an unbeatable price. For those like me that have a soft spot for collectibles, GameStop is offering a ton of deals on statues, clothing, Pops, and tons more in the name of the holidays!

One of the easiest deals to take advantage of for Black Friday is the sale on Pop Vinyl figures! For a very limited amount of time, select figures are only 8 bucks! And they are small, which means they make the best stocking stuffers for those that celebrate Christmas!

For those looking to bond with the fam a bit, GameStop is also offering 30% off of a wide variety of tabletop experiences, including the recently released Fortnite Monopoly game. Risk, Monopoly, and so much more are available now. Plus, now’s your chance to realize that dream of playing Unstable Unicorns for much cheaper – don’t let your dreams be dreams!

“Don We Now Our Game Apparel” section of the Black Friday add has socks, shirts, sweaters, and more for slashed prices, while collectibles also have up to 25% off as well. From that giant Pokemon Snorlax bean bag chair, to the deceptively cheerful Five Nights at Freddy’s plushes, there’s a little something for everyone this holiday season. There is even an adorable Super Mario Bros Super Star tree topper for those looking to get extra festive with a gamer twist!

For even more savings, here are a few other great deals happening for video games during the GameStop Black Friday sale:

Minecraft Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, complete with full game download and in-game bonus items- $199

Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles- $70 off regular price

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)- $39.99

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)- $29.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $19.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Xbox One)- $19.99

PlayStation 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man 1TB Slim Bundle, complete with physical copy of game- $199.99

Detroit: Become Human (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4, might also apply to Xbox One edition)- $19.99

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)– $9.99 (an absolute steal for this price!)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

The Last of Us: Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Creed: Rise To Glory (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Firewall: Zero Hour (PlayStation VR)- $9.99

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controllers- $38.99 each

PlayStation VR Creed: Rise To Glory and Superhot VR Bundle- $249.99

To take advantage of the savings yourself, check out the Black Friday ad right here. Anything particular you are looking to scoop up? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below! Happy shopping!

