GameStop’s Black Friday Deals Include Awesome Savings on PS4 DualShock Controllers

The Black Friday madness is upon us and for those that may be looking to scoop up a new controller for PlayStation 4, GameStop has you covered! From the standard-issued PS4 DualShock controllers, to the awesome special-edition prints, there’s a little something for every kind of PlayStation player.

Whether you are looking for the stunning gold controller above, or wanting to go more of the classic style with the transparent DualShocks, the Black Friday special has quite a few options to choose from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two different camo options, the magma red, and tons more can be seen right here for the low price of $38.99 for a brand new controller! Considering the full retail value is $64.99, that’s not a bad deal at all!

For even more savings, here are a few other great deals happening for video games during the GameStop Black Friday sale:

Minecraft Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, complete with full game download and in-game bonus items- $199

Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles- $70 off regular price

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)- $39.99

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)- $29.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $19.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Xbox One)- $19.99

PlayStation 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man 1TB Slim Bundle, complete with physical copy of game- $199.99

Detroit: Become Human (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4, might also apply to Xbox One edition)- $19.99

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)– $9.99 (an absolute steal for this price!)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

The Last of Us: Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Creed: Rise To Glory (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Firewall: Zero Hour (PlayStation VR)- $9.99

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controllers- $38.99 each

PlayStation VR Creed: Rise To Glory and Superhot VR Bundle- $249.99

Not a bad run at all! The retailer also has some amazing deals on consoles, collectibles, game services, and even more. For those that can’t make it out to the store, no worries! It looks like most of the deals going on for this week will be available online as well.

Anything particular you are looking to scoop up? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below! Happy shopping!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.