GameStop is Bringing Back Midnight Launch Events for Black Ops 6

If you’re looking to return to the days of midnight launch events at GameStop, you’ll be able to do so tonight with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Long before digital storefronts took over, GameStop used to always do midnight releases for the biggest games of the year. Eager fans would line up outside and wait for the clock to strike 12:00 AM to get their hands on games like Grand Theft Auto V, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and numerous others at the earliest possible moment. As digital downloads have slowly become more prominent, though, GameStop has largely done away with its midnight release events as interest in them has fallen greatly. Fortunately, the gaming retailer will now be bringing them back for Black Ops 6.

As of tonight, October 24th, various GameStops around the United States will begin selling Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at 12:00am ET/9:00pm PT. GameStop hasn’t said what its stores will be doing in the lead-up to this launch time, but historically, many locations tend to have competitions and other activities to keep customers entertained. With this being a Call of Duty release, it’s all but certain that most GameStops will be decked out in Black Ops 6 iconography.

The only caveat with this release event for Black Ops 6 at GameStop is that not all stores will be taking part in it. While virtually every GameStop location used to do midnight launches, the company is instead telling those interested to check its website to see which locations nearby will be partaking. As such, the GameStop nearest you might not be doing a launch party which could result in you having to drive a bit further away to find one that is.

The good news on this front is that most GameStops seem to be doing midnight release events for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 if they can. In my experience, just about every GameStop store in a 50 or 100-mile radius of where I reside is doing a BO6 midnight release. Your own mileage could vary, but this still seems to be a larger initiative that GameStop has pushed its many storefronts to take part in.

How do you feel about seeing GameStop bring back midnight releases for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6? And are you going to line up to get your own copy of BO6 for yourself when it arrives tonight?