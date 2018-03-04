GameStop TV Advertises Final Fantasy XV for Nintendo Switch

Update: The tweet has been taken down, but here’s the photo that was shared in the tweet:

Alright, everyone put on your tinfoil hats and grab a few pinches of salt, because we have a bit of questionable evidence coming your way that might, but very likely doesn’t, suggest a possible Nintnedo Switch port of Final Fantasy XV. While hanging out in a GameStop, Twitter user “adam is at home” noticed something very interesting during a GameStop TV segment. On-screen he watched as Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition was advertised, and the platforms listed below the title were PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Check it out:

Hey @ColeisNugatory , I know it isn’t your doing, but I got a kick out of Final Fantasy XV being advertised for the switch by GSTV lmao pic.twitter.com/n0IEqfV4RE — adam is at home (@ashenchampion) March 2, 2018

This was very likely just a mistake or a typo on post-production’s part, but it does raise a few eyebrows. Whether or not Square Enix will bring Final Fantasy XV to the Nintendo Switch has been a point of debate and speculation for a long time now. Director Hajime Tabata has been somewhat ambiguous on whether or not he believes the game would succeed on the Nintendo Switch.

Tabata-san had the following to say to Eurogamer back in September: “We’re actually doing very specific technical investigations into what’s possible at the moment. Where we are at the moment – we’ve completed those tests and have worked out where the ground lies. We’re currently in the middle of the discussion and debate about what we should be doing, and how to realize that on the Switch.”

“The other thing – you see the mobile version, the PC version, one thing we value is to optimise the way the game plays and the experience for the individual hardware it’s on rather than a one-size fits all approach. We can’t currently announce anything – we haven’t come to a full decision on the best way to do it yet. We’re having very open, frank discussions with Nintendo at the moment about what they think is the best thing to do. It’s all under investigation.”

If we had to guess (and we definitely are guessing), we would say that the chances of Final Fantasy XV coming to Nintendo Switch are very slim. This is a game that can barely run smoothly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, both of which are significantly more powerful than the Nintendo Switch. This is also a game that will be pushing PCs to their utter limits. If Final Fantasy XV did come to Nintendo Switch, some serious sacrifices would have to be made.