GameStop Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Promotion Returns With Nearly 3,000 Games

The GameStop Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game promotion is back with nearly 3,000 Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X games. Unfortunately, there are no PS5 games included in the sale. Why this is, we don’t know. More than this, the sale — per usual — is limited to pre-owned games. As always with GameStop though, pre-owned games are guaranteed to work just like brand-new games or you will get your money back.

Some of the “Most Popular” games picked up so far via the sale include: It Takes Two, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy, Tekken 8, and many other noteworthy and major releases over the years. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of new releases, such as MLB The Show 25, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Split Fiction, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

There are also some dirt cheap deals included. To this end, there are even $0.99 deals for games like Star Wars Battlefront, Rainbow Six Siege, and various sports games. And then slightly more expensive than this, at $1.99, are games like Bleeding Edge, Titanfall 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and more sports games.

Within all of these deals — which total 2,982 different deals — there are four Nintendo Switch games, 399 Xbox Series X games, 886 Xbox One games, and 1,698 PS4 games. Whether more games will be added to this — including PS5 games — we don’t know. All of the PS4 games included though are available and playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatability.

How long this deal is going to be available for, we don’t know. Per usual, GameStop does not disclose this information. Typically, these are not lightning deals, which is to say they are typically live for a little while, but at this point this is only speculation based on previous promotions in the past.

It’s also important to note that how these sales work is the cheapest game is the free game, which means to maximize savings those that participate should buy games of the same or similar price.

