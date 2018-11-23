GameStop Offering “Free” Xbox 360 System for Black Friday

Bargain shopping is always a big thing for Black Friday, particularly when it comes to new releases. But it never hurts to get some old-school stuff as well — particularly if it’s offered for free.

For the second straight year, GameStop is offering an interesting promotion on 4GB Xbox 360 models. Apparently, you can get the system for $0, or practically free, with the help of a mail-in rebate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how it works: You can either purchase systems in-store or on the company’s website (they’re out of stock at the moment, but likely to get more, and you can check which stores have them), choosing from the black or white 4GB models. Don’t worry about getting more storage; you can always buy external storage or a bigger hard drive to swap out for. This deal includes the system along with a wireless controller and connection cables.

Now, up front, you’ll need to pay $69.99 and any tax. From there, you’ll need to file a claim on the GameStop Rebates page, fill in the information and serial number and include a copy of your receipt. Once that’s done, you’ll have to wait a few weeks, but you’ll soon receive a Visa gift card with $69.99 on it. So, save for some tax, you’ll get an Xbox 360 system free of charge. And that’s not too bad if you need one for yourself or one of the loved ones in your life.

Now, there are some limitations to this. The promotion is only going on through tomorrow, November 23rd. You can find additional terms, direct from GameStop, below:

Offer not valid in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Receive a $60 Visa Prepaid Card with the purchase of an Original Model Pre-Owned Xbox 360 at participating GameStop stores or on GameStop.com only.

Not valid toward New Xbox 360 models.

Must be submitted or postmarked by 30 days from the date of purchase.

Your sales receipt is required to qualify for the rebate.

To submit your rebate, please visit www.GameStopRebates.com and enter the offer number printed on the receipt.

Please allow 6-8 weeks for rebate processing. Limit 2 rebates per customer.

Offer valid for U.S. residents only.

Cannot be combined with any other offer. See store associate for more details.

No dealers. GameStop, Inc. reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the offer for any reason without notice

The Visa Prepaid Card is issued by MetaBank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A., Inc. Terms and Conditions apply to the card.

Cards can be used anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted

So, no, you can’t go towards more limited edition Xbox 360 systems, and that’s a bummer. But free is free, and it’s a good way to get your hands on one if you haven’t already. If you can wait a bit, it practically pays itself off.

GameStop’s Black Friday deals are happening now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.