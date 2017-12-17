GameStop Offers Incredible Last-Minute Holiday Deals

GameStop is offering an awesome selection of deals for present-buyers who’ve waited till the last minute or gamers who are just hoping to score something for themselves for the holidays.

From new consoles to incredible games to the accessories that top off the whole experience, GameStop‘s sales cover any facet of gaming that you’re looking for this holiday season. Games like Call of Duty: WWII are on sale for $20-off at times, and the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch are stocked up for the holidays. If you’ve been looking to get rid of a couple of your games or systems to trade up, several trade-in deals are also live during the holiday promotion.

GameStop’s holiday sales go live on Dec. 17 and last only until Dec. 24, so take advantage of all the deals below while you can.

Hardware

You want it? GameStop’s got it! Nintendo Switch is NOW available at GameStop locations nationwide and com/Switch

Buy Xbox One X, get PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds free AND $50 off your next purchase** (offer valid 17 – 24, $50 off next purchase from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1)

Save $50 on all new Xbox One S 1TB consoles – Only $299.99 for the Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of War Bundle

Save $200 on PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle – $199.99 on sale

Get $80 off all Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundles – $199.99

Get Call of Duty WWII FREE when you buy any new 1TB PS4 Pro console – $399.99 – $499.99

Get $50 off any new PS4 1TB system – $249.99 for the PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle (excludes PS4 Pro systems)

Game Deals: Up to 50% Off (Xbox or PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Call of Duty WWII: $39.99 (also available for PC)

Star Wars Battlefront II: $34.99

Middle Earth Shadow of War: $29.99

Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)

South Park The Fractured But Whole $29.99

Lego Ninjago: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

The Evil Within 2: $29.99

Need for Speed: $29.99

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: $24.99

Injustice 2: $29.99

Overwatch: $29.99

Fallout 4 (Game of the Year): $34.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $34.99

Madden NFL 18: $39.99 and get Madden NFL 18 MUT Starter Pack FREE

FIFA 18: $39.99

Just Dance 2018: $39.99 (available for Nintendo Switch and WiiU)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $44.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $44.99 (only for Nintendo Switch)

Rainbow Six Siege: $19.99

Pre-Owned & Trade

4 for $20 on any pre-owned games $9.99 and under

1,500 pre-owned games under $5 – great stocking stuffers!

Get up to $350 for your smartphone when you trade for cash or credit

1-year Product Replacement Plan with purchase of any pre-owned system

Get up to 20% extra trade credit on games, accessories and tech

Trade More & Save: Up to 40% credit when you trade 2+ games Up to 60% credit when you trade 4+ games PowerUp Pro and Elite members get even more



Toys, Collectibles & Apparel

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off all statues, figures, plush, POP! Vinyls, puzzles, board games, hats, socks and bags

Buy 1 Get 1 FREE all clearance collectibles (toys, apparel, housewares, statues & trading cards)

Save 50% on holiday items, including themed holiday sweaters, mugs, string lights and ornaments

Save 40% on T-shirts $19.99 and under

Get 20% off select Star Wars toys

Save 40% on select geeky household gifts

Accessories