GameStop Offers Incredible Last-Minute Holiday Deals

GameStop is offering an awesome selection of deals for present-buyers who’ve waited till the last minute or gamers who are just hoping to score something for themselves for the holidays.
From new consoles to incredible games to the accessories that top off the whole experience, GameStop‘s sales cover any facet of gaming that you’re looking for this holiday season. Games like Call of Duty: WWII are on sale for $20-off at times, and the Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch are stocked up for the holidays. If you’ve been looking to get rid of a couple of your games or systems to trade up, several trade-in deals are also live during the holiday promotion.
GameStop’s holiday sales go live on Dec. 17 and last only until Dec. 24, so take advantage of all the deals below while you can.
Hardware
- You want it? GameStop’s got it! Nintendo Switch is NOW available at GameStop locations nationwide and com/Switch
- Buy Xbox One X, get PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds free AND $50 off your next purchase** (offer valid 17 – 24, $50 off next purchase from Dec. 26 – Jan. 1)
- Save $50 on all new Xbox One S 1TB consoles – Only $299.99 for the Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of War Bundle
- Save $200 on PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle – $199.99 on sale
- Get $80 off all Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundles – $199.99
- Get Call of Duty WWII FREE when you buy any new 1TB PS4 Pro console – $399.99 – $499.99
- Get $50 off any new PS4 1TB system – $249.99 for the PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle (excludes PS4 Pro systems)
Game Deals: Up to 50% Off (Xbox or PS4, unless otherwise stated)
- Call of Duty WWII: $39.99 (also available for PC)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: $34.99
- Middle Earth Shadow of War: $29.99
- Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)
- South Park The Fractured But Whole $29.99
- Lego Ninjago: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)
- The Evil Within 2: $29.99
- Need for Speed: $29.99
- Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: $24.99
- Injustice 2: $29.99
- Overwatch: $29.99
- Fallout 4 (Game of the Year): $34.99
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $34.99
- Madden NFL 18: $39.99 and get Madden NFL 18 MUT Starter Pack FREE
- FIFA 18: $39.99
- Just Dance 2018: $39.99 (available for Nintendo Switch and WiiU)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: $44.99
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $44.99 (only for Nintendo Switch)
- Rainbow Six Siege: $19.99
Pre-Owned & Trade
- 4 for $20 on any pre-owned games $9.99 and under
- 1,500 pre-owned games under $5 – great stocking stuffers!
- Get up to $350 for your smartphone when you trade for cash or credit
- 1-year Product Replacement Plan with purchase of any pre-owned system
- Get up to 20% extra trade credit on games, accessories and tech
- Trade More & Save:
- Up to 40% credit when you trade 2+ games
- Up to 60% credit when you trade 4+ games
- PowerUp Pro and Elite members get even more
Toys, Collectibles & Apparel
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off all statues, figures, plush, POP! Vinyls, puzzles, board games, hats, socks and bags
- Buy 1 Get 1 FREE all clearance collectibles (toys, apparel, housewares, statues & trading cards)
- Save 50% on holiday items, including themed holiday sweaters, mugs, string lights and ornaments
- Save 40% on T-shirts $19.99 and under
- Get 20% off select Star Wars toys
- Save 40% on select geeky household gifts
Accessories
- Xbox Accessory Deals:
- Save $20 on Minecraft Creeper or Pig Edition Wireless Controller with purchase of Minecraft Xbox One Edition + Explorer’s Pack
- Save $10 on select Xbox One Wireless Controllers
- Buy 2 and save $10 on Xbox One Wired Controllers
- Nintendo Accessory Deals:
- $20 off Nyko Switch Premium Upgrade Kit (GameStop exclusive)
- Save $10 on PowerA Nintendo Wired controllers
- Cross-System Accessory Deals:
- Up to $20 off select headsets
- Up to 20% off select charging kits and stations
- Get $100 GameStop gift card with purchase of HTC Vive Virtual Reality System PLUS Fallout 4 VR digital download code
- Get $30 off Blue Blackout Yeti Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle
- Save $20 on Nitro Gaming Rocker Chair