GameStop Offering Great Memorial Day Sale On Used PS4, Xbox One Games

Today’s Memorial Day and that means it’s a great time to get caught up with family and friends and enjoy some barbecue. But it doesn’t mean you can’t break away to pick up a few great gaming deals.

GameStop is hosting a neat little pre-owned game sale for today only, which should be good for both in-store and online purchases. The full list can be found here, but there are a number of killer bargains up for grabs.

For example, Batman: Arkham Knight on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can be yours for just $9.99; and there’s no better time to get your hands on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for just under $12. There are also savings on hits like Gears of War 4, Infamous: Second Son, Dragon Age: Inquisition and lots more.

As we stated, the sale is good through today only but you’ve still got time to get some shopping done. And if you have a Power Up Rewards membership, you can save even more!

Here’s the rundown of some of the best deals!

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)- $11.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)- $6.99

Quantum Break (Xbox One)- $10.99

Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4, Xbox One)- $9.99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (Xbox One)- $6.99

The Order: 1886 (PS4)- $9.99

Ryse: Son of Rome (Xbox One)- $6.99

Infamous: Second Son (PS4)- $14.99

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)- $14.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition (Xbox One)- $6.99

Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One)- $14.99

Watch Dogs (PS4)- $6.99

Resident Evil Origins Collection (PS4)- $19.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4)- $9.99

The Evil Within (Xbox One)- $10.99

Alien Isolation (Xbox One)- $13.99

Tom Clancy’s The Division (PS4, Xbox One)- $11.99

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (PS4, Xbox One)- $15.99

Lego Harry Potter Collection (PS4)- $29.99

Just Cause 3 (PS4, Xbox One)- $14.99

Dying Light (PS4, Xbox One)- $14.99

Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition (PS4)- $17.99

Need For Speed (PS4, Xbox One)- $14.99

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (PS4, Xbox One)- $19.99

There are quite a few titles we can recommend in this used sale, including Mordor, which is absolutely killer for $7; Batman: Arkham Knight, which is a superhero’s paradise for a ten spot; and Dying Light, which is still getting a lot of updates from the development team at Techland. Shop around and see what suits you best!

