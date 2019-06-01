GameStop Database Lists Dozens Of Unannounced PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Games

E3 is right around the corner, which means dozens of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One game announcements and reveals are imminent. That said, some big players — like Sony — pulled out of E3 this year, leaving many wondering just how many announcements and reveals could happen during the show. Well, if a new leak out of GameStop is anything to go off of, there’s still going to be plenty of announcements for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo gamers to get excited about.

Today, Nintendo journalist and leaker Sabi posted some images on Twitter of GameStop’s internal system that features 21 untitled Nintendo Switch games, 20 PS4 games, and almost as many Xbox One games. Now, each of these skews could be different editions for one game, so there may not actually be this many unannounced console games, but as you can see, there’s quite a bit.

Gamestop adds about 21 new NSW Stock Keeping Units (NSW). All games, no consoles. If I had to guess, the 200$ game is probably some sort of bundle or premium edition. Will post more images. pic.twitter.com/y3xxTyOhEc — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) June 1, 2019

Printed out on paper. This was sent in by a Gamestop employee on my server. Reminder that SKUs are just placeholders for new games, so these don’t tell us much but are great for speculation. pic.twitter.com/pWy6uUhFol — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) June 1, 2019

Over 20 new PS4 games listed, and a little less Microsoft games. pic.twitter.com/DmogEDEqxr — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) June 1, 2019

Of course, as Sabi points out, some of these games may not be revealed at E3 or anytime soon. But nonetheless, it seems like E3 is not going to be as quiet as many people think. Further, the fact that there are more PS4 games in the system than Xbox One may suggest that Xbox won’t be announcing any first-party or second-party titles, and rather a bulk of the reveals coming this E3 will be third-party, with a few Nintendo Switch exclusives sprinkled in there.

