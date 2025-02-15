Pokemon TCG is Releasing New Promo Cards (And You Can Get Them for Free)

Last year’s Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest had a bit more drama than most, with allegations that multiple finalist entries were AI-generated. After addressing these concerns, The Pokemon Company went ahead with announcing their winners, and now, the cards created based on the contest art are about to arrive. The top three winners had their creations turned into Pokemon TCG promo cards, which will be part of a special card distribution starting on February 21st. For those counting, yes, that’s about a week before Pokemon Day and, presumably, a new Pokemon Presents showcase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The three winning 2024 Illustration Contest cards feature Feraligatr, Pikachu, and Toxtricity EX with brand new, fan-created depictions. Pikachu was created by Kazuki Minami and earned the grand prize thanks to that adorable yawn. Meanwhile, Acoviart won the Standard Card illustration category with their depiction of Feraligatr, while Anderson took the Best EX card illustration with Toxtricity. For those curious, here are the featured moves on each card:

Feraligatr – Deep Submerge (Deal 140 Damage)

Pikachu – Unwind (Heal 20 Damage)

Toxtricity EX – Strumming Thunder (Deal 240 Damage)

This year’s Illustration Contest Winners

All three cards will feature a Pokemon Illustration Contest 2024 badge indicating their status as special promo cards. As previously suggested by leakers, the cards will be available as a free distribution with purchase. The specifics for how to get ahold of the cards vary depending on location.

How to Get the Pokemon TCG Illustration Context Promo Cards

The three Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest 2024 promo cards will be available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. There are two primary ways to get them – by making a purchase at a participating location and by attending a Pokemon Day celebration. Here’s how to get ahold of the promo cards while supplies last, depending on where you’re located.

Canada & United States

Pokemon fans in the US and Canada can get the promo cards in the following ways:

Make a purchase at a participating local retailer

Make a purchase online via the Pokemon Center website and enter the code draw2024us (United States) or draw2024ca (Canada) at checkout

Attend a local Pokemon Day League celebration on Pokemon Day, February 27th (find one near you using the event locator)

For Pokemon Center purchases, digital products and preorders are not eligible. So, you’ll need to add a physical item like an Eevee plush to your cart to get the free cards shipped to your address.

Remember, 2025 is the year of eevee

Australia & New Zealand

Make a purchase at a participating local retailer

According to the official details on the distribution, fans will receive one set with all three cards in a promo pack with their qualifying purchases. The offer is available only while supplies last, so how many fans are able to snag the cards depends on how well The Pokemon Company anticipated demand this time around. In the event that supplies longer than anticipated, the offer code for the Pokemon Center officially expires on December 31st, 2025.

Are you planning to try and get ahold of these promo cards when they come out? Let us know in the comments below!