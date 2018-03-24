GameStop’s Second Week of Play Days Deals Takes Up to $30 Off Games

The next wave of GameStop‘s Play Days deals starts soon with some games like Assassin’s Creed Origins seeing discounts as large as $30 off.

GameStop kicked off the first week of the Play Days deals back on March 18, and now that the first week has nearly come to an end, the second week will begin with even more savings. Deals on consoles, games, pre-owned games, and trade-in offers are all included in the second Play Days weeks that begins on March 25.

The deals won’t last long though with the Play Days promotion coming to an end at the end of the second week on April 1. A full list of what savings GameStop is offering can be found here, but some of the event’s biggest deals are found below.

Hardware & Accessories

FREE game of your choice with purchase of any new Xbox One X console

Save $25 on all new Nintendo 3DS XL systems

$50 off all new Xbox One S consoles

Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories

Pre-Owned & Trade

Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20

Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games

4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under

Bounceback offer: 10% off any pre-owned game after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product

Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Save $30: Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99

Save $20:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: $39.99 (PSVR only)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT: $39.99 (PS4 only)

South Park Fractured But Whole—$40 savings: $19.99

NBA 2K18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360 and PS3)

Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

Madden 18: $29.99

Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)

Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99

Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (standard and deluxe editions)

FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $29.99 (for Nintendo Switch)

Just Dance 2018: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch: $39.99)

LEGO Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99

Wolfenstein II: $39.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition: $39.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel

20% off select collectibles: Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games, plush and more

Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags

Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs

Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings

Collectibles

Get an extra 25% off all the toys, statues, board games, apparel and drinkware you can fit in the GameStop grab bag—available for $4.99, while supplies last (in-store only, offer valid until April 8)

