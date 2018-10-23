GameStop Will Sell ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Early

Red Dead Redemption 2 can be picked up from GameStop hours ahead of its official release date with the retailer announcing news of an early pickup time on October 25th.

Rockstar Games’ new game doesn’t release everywhere until October 26th, but continuing its trend of allowing early pickup times for the most-anticipated games GameStop said in a Monday announcement that customers can get the game on October 25th at 9 p.m. local time. That’s three hours before the game officially releases, so it’ll give people plenty of time to get the physical version of the game and return home with their new purchase.

Taking advantage of this early pickup promotion would be a smart idea for physical game purchasers so they can get started with the game as soon as possible since they don’t have the advantage of pre-loading it early. It was announced days ago that Red Dead Redemption 2 buyers who got the digital version of the game could already download it ahead of the official release date to waste as little time as possible.

It’s likely going to take a while to download and install the necessary files to play the game no matter what format is purchased with the game having a huge file size buyers will have to make room for. The actual file size and how much room is needed differs depending on what platform and version of the game people purchase, but it ranges anywhere between 99GB and 150GB. The file size is so large that the physical version reportedly comes with two discs, one for installing the necessary files and the other for actually playing the game.

This early pickup deal isn’t the only Red Dead Redemption 2 promotion that GameStop has going on either. Sharing more news over the weekend, GameStop said that people who purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 from the retailer would be eligible for a promotion that knocked $100 off the price of an Xbox One console. The deal applies to the base Xbox One as well as the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, so anyone who’s already planning on buying the new game and has had their eye on an Xbox One X can get both of them for a grand total of $460, $40 less than the enhanced Xbox’s normal cost after the promotion is applied. Full details on that deal can be seen here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 officially releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.