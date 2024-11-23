NES, SNES, and Game Boy Games Are Returning to GameStop Stores

GameStop stores are bringing back physical sales for NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and SEGA Genesis games, or at least some games from this collection of nostalgic gaming machines. The new development is the latest from the ongoing GameStop Retro initiative the retailer launched back in August aiming to tap into the retro market and get consumers back into their stores, something it has struggled to do as modern gaming increasingly shifts towards a digital future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, GameStop is teaming up with Limited Run Games to bring select retro games to GameStop Retro stores across the country this holiday season. When exactly this holiday season, GameStop does not say, but it does reveal the games that will be featured.

More specifically, it provides the following list of nostalgic games: A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia (NES), Amazon’s Training Road (NES), Doodle World: Redrawn (NES), Jurassic Park (GB), Jurassic Park (SNES), Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (GB), Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (SNES), Kubo 3 (NES), Rendering Ranger: R2 (SNES), Tail ‘Gator (GB), Toki Tori (GBC), Trip World DX (GBC), Witch n’ Wiz (NES), Worms (GB) Grey and Pink Variants, Worms (Genesis) Black and Pink Variants, and Worms Armageddon (GBC).

According to GameStop, supplies for each of these games will be limited, and when they run out there will be no restock, at least not this holiday season.

“GameStop, the world’s largest video game retailer, is joining forces with Limited Run Games, the premier publisher of physical video games and special editions,” says GameStop of the news. “The two companies promote the shared values of physical game ownership in an increasingly digital media landscape. This partnership combines GameStop’s renewed push into the retro market with Limited Run’s history of high-quality re-releases of classic games, allowing fans to grow their Limited Run collections at GameStop stores for the first time.”

For more GameStop coverage — including all of the latest GameStop news, all of the latest GameStop rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GameStop deals — click here.