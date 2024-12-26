Borderlands Games On Sale for as Little as $2

A number of games in the Borderlands series are on steep discounts right now for prices that go as low as $2. In 2025, developer Gearbox Software is planning to release Borderlands 4, which will be the next mainline entry in the long-running looter-shooter franchise. While details on the exact launch of Borderlands 4 are still sparse, though, Gearbox is now allowing those interested in the upcoming installment to catch up (or revisit) the previous Borderlands games for a lower amount than ever.

As part of the Steam Winter Sale, virtually every Borderlands game has been hit with a sizable discount. The latest game in the series, Borderlands 3, has seen its value plummet to only $5.99, while the most popular entry, Borderlands 2, has sunk down to $4.99. The Game of the Year Edition of the original Borderlands is then going for $2.99 with Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel selling at a price of $3.99.

While that covers all of the mainline entries in the Borderlands saga, all of the franchise’s various spin-offs have also been hit with sizable discounts. Tales from the Borderlands is the best deal of the bunch on this front as it’s only going for $1.99. Conversely, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is then selling for $11.99, which while not as cheap as the other Borderlands games, is still a fantastic discount.

And if you’re someone who would like to buy all of these Borderlands games in one fell swoop, well, there’s an even better promo that you can take advantage of. In a bundle dubbed Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, virtually every game in the Borderlands franchise can be picked up at a staggering discount. This bundle contains Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 3, Tales from the Borderlands, and Tales from the Borderlands 2 alongside all additional DLC for each title that was previously released. In total, this collection would retail for more than $665 if everything was purchased at full value. Instead, as part of the Steam sale, Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box has been slashed to only $36.

Again, whether you’re looking to play some of these Borderlands games for the first time or you’re merely looking for a replay until Borderlands 4 releases, these deals are way too good to pass up. Just make sure you snatch them up before the Winter Sale comes to a close on January 2, 2025.