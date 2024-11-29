GameStop Has Buy 2 Get One 1 Free Sale, Includes Over 9,000 Games

GameStop has a new buy two get one free game sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that includes lots of PS5 games, lots of Nintendo Switch games, and lots of Xbox Series X|S games. To this end, there are over 9,000 different games featured in the sale. The only catch is the sale is limited to pre-owned copies rather than brand new copies. With GameStop though, pre-owned games are guaranteed to work or your money back.

As always with these sales, the lowest priced game is the free game. Thus, it is best practice to buy three games of equal or similar value to ensure maximum savings. If done correctly, more than $60 can be saved.

Some of the games included feature Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Astro Bot, Stellar Blade, Elden Ring, Silent Hill 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, NBA 2K25, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Madden NFL 25, Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports College Football 25, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, EA Sports FC25, and just about any other major release you could want, include 2024’s biggest releases.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

How long these deals are going to be available, GameStop doesn’t say. They are live for Black Friday, and possibly live for Cyber Monday as well, but beyond this it remains to be seen. The deals could end before or right after Cyber Monday, or run until Christmas. We, unfortunately, do not know. This is presumably to pressure consumers to pulling the trigger quick and early.

Those looking for older games, whether from the PS4 or Xbox One generation, or from before this, there are some deals included, but the bulk of the noteworthy deals are for PS5 games, Nintendo Switch games, and Xbox Series X games. Meanwhile, there is currently no such sale for brand-new games and no word of such a sale happening before the end of the year.

For more coverage on everything related to GameStop — including all of the latest news involving the video game retailer and all of Black Friday deals involving the retailer — click here.