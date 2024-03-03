GameStop Weekly Sale Features Hundreds of Great Games for as Low as $5 Apiece

GameStop's latest weekly sale is one that many who have been looking to buy multiple games at once will want to take notice of. This past week, GameStop held a pretty major promotion that saw brand new games across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms discounted to heights of 50% off. Now, the retailer's latest such offer has shifted to pre-owned titles rather than new ones, but this latest sale likely gives potential buyers more bang for their buck.

For the coming week, GameStop will be offering pre-owned games for prices of either $5 or $10 apiece, depending on what games you're looking to buy. Specifically, this deal only kicks into effect once a potential customer has purchased four qualified pre-owned titles that are then available for total prices of $20 or $40. After buying four games that fall into either group, each individual title then retails for $5 or $10, which is staggeringly low. Best of all, some "retro" games that GameStop sells that stem from Nintendo Wii, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 are also featured with this new promotion.

Here are some of the many games across both promotions that buyers could look to snatch up:

4 for $20 Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Deathloop

No More Heroes 3

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

The Quarry

Battlefield 2042

The Callisto Protocol

Soul Hackers 2

Far Cry 6

4 for $40 Games

Wii Sports

Red Dead Redemption 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Mario Kart Wii

Octopath Traveler II

Super Mario Galaxy

Left 4 Dead

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Unfortunately, for those who might be looking to take advantage of this new GameStop sale, there is one pretty major caveat to the offer. Notably, GameStop is only making this promotion available for in-store purchases, which means that you can't simply order the games you're interested in and wait for them to show up on your doorstep. Instead, you'll have to check the pre-owned stock of GameStop stores in your area to ensure that they have the games up for grabs that you're looking to buy. If not, then you're simply out of luck.

Are you interested in buying any games in bulk at GameStop that are featured in this sale? Or does the in-store only element of the promotion ruin it for you? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.