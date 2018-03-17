GameStop Sale Kicks Off Soon – Save Big on Games, Hardware, and Accessories

GameStop’s Play Days sale will be kicking off soon and with it comes a lot of opportunities to save on the things they want most. Whether you’re looking to scoop up a brand new system, or just looking to expand that library a bit; GameStop‘s latest sale is offering a little something for everyone this weekend.

When it comes to hardware, there is a pretty solid deal going on right now for those that were interested in scooping up an Xbox One X. From the 18th through the 24th, Xbox One X consoles will come with a free copy of the shared-world pirate adventure known as Sea of Thieves. If you’ve got some Nintendo Switch games burning a hole in your collection, GameStop is also offering an additional $20 credit for select trades.

Another offer is called the “Bounceback Offer” which grants and additional 10$ off all pre-owned games after purchase of any Play Days sale product.

Up to 30 bucks in savings on select games for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are also available. Some of the biggest titles available now for much cheaper include:

Madden 18

Destiny 2

Overwatch GOTY

Grand Theft Auto V

Star Wars Battlefront II

Fifa 18

Lego Ninjago

LA Noire

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Monster Hunter World and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is also on sale for a great price alongside many other games in-store. If you’re like me and are a sucker for a solid collectible figure, you’re going to want to check this sale out as well!

Pokemon toys and collectibles are all heavily discounted, as well as board games, Minecraft toys, trading cards, Pop Vinyl Figures, blind bags, and tons more. Ever since GameStop partnered with ThinkGeek, their collectibles portion of their wares has gotten crazy good and now’s your chance to score some of that loot for super cheap!

The GameStop Play Days sale begins on March 18th and will run until March 24th, don’t miss out!

