Is That GameStop Settlement Email Legit? Aldana v. Gamestop, Explained

On June 13th, many gamers woke up to an email about the Aldana v. GameStop Class Action Settlement. The email outlines the details of a class action suit, informing the recipient that they “may be entitled to a payment from a class action settlement.” Specifically, the message outlines the potential of a Cash Payment of $5 or GameStop voucher for $10. Like any email promising potential payments, many gamers are suspicious of the message. So, let’s dig into the details to help you decide what to do next.

The Aldana v. GameStop suit is indeed a real legal case, and GameStop reportedly agreed to a settlement in January 2025, as reported by Bloomberg Law. That said, it’s important to do your diligence before submitting any information online. Though some gamers may have received an email earlier this week, it appears the bulk of the notifications went out last night. The influx of new posts about the email on Reddit suggests a good number went out early this morning or late last night. So, if you recently received an email, it could be legitimate.

The GameStop lawsuit emails in question come from the email address AldanavGameStop@e.epiqnotice.com. It should also contain a Unique ID you can use to complete the online claim form. If you’ve got an email from a different address citing the suit, it could be a scam piggybacking on the actual case. If in doubt, don’t click any links and instead head to the official settlement website to determine if you’re eligible and submit your claim.

What is the GameStop Settlement About?

The specific issue in question here is that GameStop allegedly shared personally identifiable information about its customers with Facebook without their consent. So, to be eligible to submit a claim for the settlement, gamers must meet two requirements:

Purchase a video game from GameStop’s website between August 18, 2020 and April 17, 2025 Be a member of Facebook with a public profile using your actual name

If you meet both of these criteria, it’s likely you received an email regarding the suit, offering the option to submit a claim. The deadline to do so is August 15th, 2025, ahead of the final approval hearing for the settlement in September. The payout is either $5 in cash or $10 if you opt for a GameStop voucher. That’s at least one or two Pokemon TCG boosters in today’s economy.

Visiting a physical gamestop isn’t a pre-req for this class action suit

To submit a claim, gamers can head to the settlement website and submit the claim form before the deadline. You will need to provide your name, mailing address, email, and proof that you have a Facebook account. If you file online, you’ll also need the Unique ID from the email, but you can submit a paper form if you think you’re eligible but didn’t get the email.

Any form asking for other, more sensitive information is likely not legitimate. If you are determined eligible, you will eventually receive the payout. That said, the class action is still not finalized. That means it could be a while before you see a voucher.