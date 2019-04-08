GameStop Launches Big Spring Sale With Deals on Consoles and Games

GameStop has kicked off a big Spring sale this week that’s live now and offers discounts on newish games like Resident Evil 2 and The Division 2. Consoles, collectibles, toys, and other categories are also included in the sale that began on Sunday, though some deals are only live for a limited amount of time or start later in the sale. GameStop‘s sale is scheduled to be live for two weeks and will end on April 14th.

The two-week Spring Sale event has its own page on GameStop’s site with all the deals listed there including free gift cards when buying a console and discounts on tons of Fortnite-related apparel. You can see the full breakdown of the deals there, but below you’ll also find some highlights of the best deals in each of the categories.

Consoles and Accessories

For anyone planning on buying a new console this Spring, GameStop’s got a couple deals on devices like the Xbox One X and different PlayStation 4 systems. Some of controllers that you’ll need with the devices are also on sale like the GameCube-style controllers for the Nintendo Switch, perfect for anyone who’s planning on playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You unfortunately won’t find any deals on the Nintendo Switch itself, though.

Buy any new Xbox One S or X console and get a FREE $50 GameStop gift card (Only April 7-13, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)

Save $50 on any new Xbox One X or S and get an Apex Legends Founders Pack, $30 value (Begins April 14, includes all bundles except Fallout 76)

Save $20 when you buy any new PS4 system with a 12-month PlayStation® Plus Membership

Save $20 on PlayStation Classic: $39.99

GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

Save 20% off select Nintendo Switch accessories

Save up to $60 on select gaming headsets

Save $50 on PlayStation VR Motion Controllers Two Pack when you buy the PSVR ASTRO BOT and Moss Bundle

$29.99 for select new Xbox wireless controllers when you trade any DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $64.99-$69.99

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fight Pad Pro Bundle: $79.99 (Begins April 14)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube Style Controller Bundle: $94.99 (Begins April 14)

$54.99 Joy-Con when you trade in any Joy-Con, DualShock 4 or Xbox wireless controller, Reg. $79.99

Video Games

If your console needs are already covered, GameStop’s of course got deals on tons of different games themselves. Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, and The Division 2 are among the best games on sale, so if you haven’t had a chance to try something yet, now might be the time to do it.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $49.99 – Only at GameStop

Resident Evil 2: $39.99 (only April 7-13)

Anthem: $39.99 (Begins April 14)

NBA 2K19: $29.99 (20th Anniversary Edition: $59.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99 (Ultimate Edition: $69.99)

Jump Force: $49.99 (only April 7-13)

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $39.99

Call of Duty Black Ops 4: $39.99 (only April 7-13), $29.99 (Begins April 14)

FIFA 19: $39.99

Madden NFL 19: $24.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $24.99

Up to $10 Rewards Cash when you purchase $50 in pre-owned games (must be Power Up Rewards Member to receive offer)

Toys, Collectibles, and Apparel

For those who already have an extensive backlog of games to get through and just want to add to their collection of gaming collectibles, GameStop has deals on those as well. Boxes with assorted gifts and Easter-themed bag deals are included in the highlighted offers listed below.

Funko Ultimate Unboxing Box: $9.99 ($30 value)

Minecraft Collectors Box: $29.99 ($40 value)

Buy 1, get 1 50% off t-shirts, hats, socks, bags and wallets (only April 7-13)

Save 20% off basket gifts; Pokémon card tins, Roblox, Mega Construx, Bakugan, Beyblades, Super Mario Uno

Save 20% off select action figures; Minecraft, Pokémon, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Bendy and the Ink Machine

Buy 3, get 1 free, mix and match Hot Wheels, POP! Pez, Pokémon Trading Cards Booster Packs, POP! Vinyl and Blind Bags

Easter Stuff & Save Bag: 25% off all the toys, collectibles, drinkware, board games, statues & apparel you can fit in exclusive Thanos bag (Begins April 14. Bag $4.99 must be purchased. Excludes discounted products)

Trade-In Deals

Finally, there’s the deals for those who have too many games on-hand and want to get rid of some. The trade-in offers that are going on throughout the sale give bonus credit on games and guaranteed values for consoles if you’re looking to combine those deals with other items’ discounts.

$250 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X consoles

$200 trade credit for Original or Slim PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch consoles

$150 trade credit for Xbox One S console

50% extra credit on any games traded (only April 7-13)

