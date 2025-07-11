Bids for GameStop’s Infamous Switch 2 Stapler Pass 200K (With 5 Days to Go)

Like any big console launch, the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 hit a few snags. But none went quite as viral as the unfortunate case of a ruined Switch 2 sold by GameStop. An employee at the Staten Island, New York location stapled the receipt right through the box, piercing the Switch 2 screen. Now, GameStop is hoping to turn that misfortune into a big donation to charity as they auction off the stapler and Switch 2 from the incident. And the bids are going sky high.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On July 9th, GameStop shared a link to an eBay listing for the ruined (now repaired) Switch 2 console and the stapler that pierced its screen. The items come with a certificate of authenticity affirming that they are the items from the historic Switch 2 midnight launch debacle. The original box, with its staple hole of doom, and the staple that did the deed, are both also included in the deal. The bids for this unique set of Nintendo and GameStop history took off almost at once, but they’ve reached new heights as the CEO made an unorthodox promise.

The infamous Switch 2 Stapler is now available for auction. Proceeds benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.https://t.co/n7LMqFzKjz pic.twitter.com/XPqjijM1WE — GameStop (@gamestop) July 9, 2025

The auction, officially titled The GameStop 2025 Staplegate Charity Auction, will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This nonprofit works to help children receive “the best possible care” by donating funds to children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. So, the proceeds from this impressively high sale will reportedly go to a good cause. And it’s starting to look like that donation could be pretty substantial.

GameStop CEO Issues New Challenge for GameStop Staplegate Auction

Shortly after the bid went live, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen posted an… interesting bonus challenge for the auction. “If this reaches six figures I will include my underwear,” the post on X reads. At this time I’m writing this, the bidding is currently at $217,600. So, it looks like the lucky winner will be getting a personal item from the CEO of GameStop along with a piece of Switch 2 midnight launch history. But apparently, Cohen thinks he can raise even more money with a new and improved bonus offer.

If this reaches seven figures I will fly the winner to Miami, take them to McDonald’s for lunch and personally deliver my preowned underwearhttps://t.co/RCUlyiVpfa — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) July 10, 2025

On July 11th, Cohen followed up his original offer with a new challenge. “If this reaches seven figures I will fly the winner to Miami, take them to McDonald’s for lunch and personally deliver my preowned underwear.” At 200K and counting, there’s quite a ways to go before one lucky bidder will get a trip to a random McDonald’s in Miami. But the auction still has 5 days to go, so it’s perfectly possible some wealthy soul will rise to meet Cohen’s latest challenge.

Gamers are keeping a close eye on this unusual auction, watching the numbers go up much as they’ve kept an eye on GameStop stock prices in recent years. With several days left, it will be interesting to see if anyone is willing to pay 7 figures for a piece of history, a trip to Miami, and Ryan Cohen’s underwear. At any rate, it looks like the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals should be expecting a decent donation in the near future.