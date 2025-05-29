Is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Teaming up with McDonald’s for New Anime?

McDonald’s of Japan has shared a new post on its social media accounts that hints at a new partnership with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. The post features an image of a desert with the iconic “menacing” Japanese text from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure plastered in the middle. The image also has a circular shadow behind the text, hinting at something foreboding. The desert appears similar to the deserts found across America, matching the setting of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Seventh Part, Steel Ball Run. David Production, the studio behind the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime adaptation, recently announced that the company would be adapting Steel Ball Run into an anime.

The desert image is posted alongside some words that roughly translate as “What’s coming?” The Japanese McDonald’s social media account has not officially revealed what the post is alluding to. Given that McDonald’s Japan has made multiple collaborations with other anime series, it is likely that the fast food chain is foreshadowing a new partnership with another franchise. A collaboration between McDonald’s and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure makes perfect sense with the recent announcement of Steel Ball Run, serving as great advertising for the upcoming anime and gifting fans a potential new meal or toy.

Japanese McDonald’s Gets All The Great Anime Collaborations

McDonald’s of Japan has collaborated with multiple anime franchises, including Yu-Gi-Oh and Neon Genesis Evangelion. The fast food chain would often sell exclusive Happy Meal toys based on anime series or create a limited-time meal option for fans to purchase. McDonald’s gave out Hello Kitty plushes dressed as Yu-Gi-Oh‘s monsters as part of its partnership with the former brand. McDonald’s shared a new Evangelion animation to promote the chain’s collaborations with the brand, which includes a new transforming Evangelion toy. McDonald’s of Japan also sold a special Hatsune Miku Shakashaka Potatoes at Japanese restaurants for a limited time. Shakashaka got its name from customers mixing french fries with flavored powder in a bag. People will shake the bag, creating the “Shakashaka” noise, with the fries and powder to create specially flavored french fries.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a shonen-turned-seinen series that is split into multiple parts. Each part centers on a different member of the Joestar family, with each succeeding part focusing on the next generation of Joestars. Steel Ball Run, the Seventh Part in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga, actually goes backward and into an alternate universe to star a pair of horseback racers from the late 1800s. Johnny Joestar and his companion Gyro race across America to win a distinguished race, getting involved in a nefarious plot by the US President.