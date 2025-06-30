GameStop Has AAA Ubisoft Game for $5 for Limited Time

GameStop has discounted a AAA Ubisoft game from 2021 to just $5 for a limited time. The retailer does not disclose the availability of the deal, but we do know it is limited to pre-owned copies of the Ubisoft game. More than this, the deal is only available to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X users. The PS5 version, meanwhile, has only been discounted to $15.

As a pre-owned deal via GameStop, the Ubisoft game, aka Far Cry 6, is a part of the retailer’s buy two, get one free promotional sale. That said, the sale automatically makes the cheapest game free, so those that want to take advantage of both this deal and the promotional sale will need to find two other games discounted to roughly $5.

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6, like the games in the series before it, is an open-world first-person shooter and the successor to 2018’s Far Cry 5. Unfortunately for both Ubisoft and Far Cry fans, the sixth and latest mainline installment failed to deliver commercially and critically. While it wasn’t a commercial flop, it sold far fewer copies than its predecessor. Meanwhile, it was greeted to Metacritic scores in the 70s, far below the critically-acclaimed heights of the franchise. To this end, it would be the worst modern Far Cry game if Far Cry: New Dawn didn’t exist. That said, it is the latest installment in the series, and at $5, a great deal for those curious in checking it out.

“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time,” reads an official description of Far Cry 6. “As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara. Play the full game solo or with a friend in co-op.”

Those that decide to check out Far Cry 6 via this deal should expect to dump at least 25 hours into the Ubisoft game. Those that want to experience the game’s plethora of side content, meanwhile, will need closer to 40 hours with the first-person shooter. Lastly, completionists will need more like 60 hours with Far Cry 6.

