GameStop Closes Out the Year With a Massive Sale

The Christmas deals may be over, but the year-end sales have only just begun. We’re kicking things off with GameStop’s annual Winter Sale, and it’s loaded with some great deals on accessories and games for your new console. There’s also some interesting pre-owned and trade deals that you might want to take advantage of. You can shop all of the deals right here, but the highlights include:

Xbox Accessory Deals:

• Get 20% off on select Xbox One Controllers

• Save $10 on Xbox One Fusion 2.0 Wired Controllers

Nintendo Accessory Deals:

• Save 20% off select Nintendo Switch Accessories

• Nintendo Switch Wired Controller Plus – $23.99

• Nintendo Switch Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Docks – $27.99

PlayStation 4 Accessory Deals:

• Save $20 on PlayStation 4 Gold Wireless Surround Sound Headset – $79.99

Cross-System Accessory Deals:

• Save up to $60 on select headsets

• Get a $50 GameStop gift card with purchase of HTC Vive Virtual Reality System PLUS Fallout 4 VR digital download code

• Get $30 off Blue Blackout Yeti Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle

Pre-Owned & Trade:

• Get up to $500 for your smartphone when you trade for cash or credit (includes iPhone 8)

• Buy 2 Get 1 Free on all pre-owned products

• Receive more cash for trade on games, accessories and more – cash value is the same as credit this week

Hardware:

• Buy Xbox One X and get PlayerUnknowns’s Battlegrounds

• Save $80 Xbox One S 500GB Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle – $199.99 on sale

• Save $50 on Xbox One S 1TB Shadow of War Bundle – $299.99 (Regular $349.99) – GameStop Exclusive

• Receive $199 rebate on Xbox One S 500GB

Game Deals: Up to 50% (Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise stated):

• The Evil Within 2: $29.99

• NBA 2K18: $39.99

• Injustice 2: $29.99

• Destiny 2 Only $29.99 when you buy Call of Duty World War II- $59.99

• South Park The Fractured But Whole: $29.99

• Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99

• Shadow of War: $29.99

• FIFA 18: $39.99

• Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $34.99

• Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $39.99 (only for Nintendo Switch)

• Lego Ninjago: $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)

• Madden NFL 18: $39.99 and get Madden NFL 18 MUT Starter Pack FREE

• Get $1.25 million for Grand Theft Auto Online when you buy Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

• Minecraft Story Time Mode The Complete Adventure: $19.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

• Save up to 75% on all clearance collectibles

• Buy 1 Get 1 FREE all clearance collectibles (toys, apparel, housewares, trading cards & statues)

• Save 50% on T-Shirts

