Gaming Personality John “TotalBiscuit” Bain Dies at 33 After Battle With Cancer

John “TotalBiscuit” Bain, a gaming personality perhaps best known for his popular YouTube channel, has died at the age of 33 after battling cancer.

He retired just last month after learning that he had precancerous masses in his bowels. It had gotten to the point where it was at a terminal stage, and he opted to spend time with his family instead. His wife Genna Bain posted the news on Twitter earlier today along with a tribute to him, which you can see below.

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

Bain became quite a force in the gaming community over the past few years, getting his start as a professional gaming critic and consumer advocate. For years, Bain had fought against what he considered unethical behavior in the industry, building a massive YouTube audience of over two million subscribers while doing so. He also served as a consumer advocate and exposed certain things within the industry, like how certain vloggers were getting copies of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor without disclosing that fact. He also gained a huge following on social media and, at one point, even managed to win a prominent award at The Game Awards 2014.

Fans of all sorts have been pouring in tributes to “TotalBiscuit” for his contributions to the industry:

I’m terrible at goodbyes, John. You were my mentor, partner, and most importantly – friend. You always tried to act so serious, but were really a giant goofball. Getting you to show the world that was my constant goal and supreme joy. Thank you for being in my life @Totalbiscuit pic.twitter.com/4PqMAk9U3K — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) May 25, 2018

John Bain’s opinionated game critiques and sense of humor led to him becoming one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry. The emote bearing his face represents the indelible mark that he has left on Twitch. Thank you for everything, TotalBiscuit. — Twitch (@Twitch) May 25, 2018

You’ll be missed, @Totalbiscuit. Thank you for the years of support. ❤️ — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) May 25, 2018

A friend of mine @Totalbiscuit passed away today. My thoughts are with his friends and family. Thank you for all of the good times John. We will miss you. — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) May 25, 2018

RIP John (aka. TotalBiscuit, Cynical Brit). You will NEVER be forgotten and your legacy will continue to live on. #Sad https://t.co/YjWNOcwwkq — Barnacules Nerdgasm 🎬 (@Barnacules) May 24, 2018

We are deeply saddened by John @Totalbiscuit Bain’s passing. Your contributions to gaming, esports, and this world are immeasurable. You were a pioneer in the early days, and a role model for so many. Thank you for being a friend to DreamHack, we will always miss you. — DreamHack (@DreamHack) May 25, 2018

Total Biscuit was the type of talent that made everyone on the show better. A leader and a hell of an entertainer. Thank you for endless hours of SC2 hilarity. — Chris Puckett (@MLGPuckett) May 24, 2018

Our thoughts are with Genna, as well as John’s family and friends.