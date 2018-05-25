Gaming

Gaming Personality John “TotalBiscuit” Bain Dies at 33 After Battle With Cancer

John “TotalBiscuit” Bain, a gaming personality perhaps best known for his popular YouTube channel, has died at the age of 33 after battling cancer.

He retired just last month after learning that he had precancerous masses in his bowels. It had gotten to the point where it was at a terminal stage, and he opted to spend time with his family instead. His wife Genna Bain posted the news on Twitter earlier today along with a tribute to him, which you can see below.

Bain became quite a force in the gaming community over the past few years, getting his start as a professional gaming critic and consumer advocate. For years, Bain had fought against what he considered unethical behavior in the industry, building a massive YouTube audience of over two million subscribers while doing so. He also served as a consumer advocate and exposed certain things within the industry, like how certain vloggers were getting copies of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor without disclosing that fact. He also gained a huge following on social media and, at one point, even managed to win a prominent award at The Game Awards 2014.

Fans of all sorts have been pouring in tributes to “TotalBiscuit” for his contributions to the industry:

Our thoughts are with Genna, as well as John’s family and friends.

