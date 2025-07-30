Game Boy Advance Exclusive Finally Releasing on New Platforms Soon

A game that has been exclusive to Game Boy Advance handhelds is finally going to be releasing for new platforms in the coming month. Over the past decade, some of the best GBA games have slowly been getting ported to modern hardware in the form of various ports, remasters, remakes, or additions to Nintendo Switch Online. Now, this trend will once again be continuing with another popular Game Boy Advance game that surprisingly only launched earlier this year.

As of today, developer WayForward revealed that Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC next month on August 19th. Originally started on Game Boy Color in 2002, the Shantae franchise has continued to see new games come about at a frequent cadence on a variety of platforms. Risky Revolution happens to be the latest game that is now getting a wide release, much to the joy of fans.

“Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making!” says the game’s official synopsis. “The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a ‘groundbreaking’ new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels! Hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Six creature transformations, fierce boss battles, and a 4-player versus mode await!”

What’s unique about Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is that it hasn’t been exclusive to Game Boy Advance for long. Originally, Risky Revolution was set to launch on GBA over 20 years ago but was eventually canceled by WayForward. The Shantae series would later return with a new entry on DS, which led to subsequent sequels. However, Risky Revolution remained left in the past. That is, until this year.

Earlier in 2025, WayForward finally returned to Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution through a partnership with Limited Run Games. Before bringing the game elsewhere, WayForward made sure to follow up on a 20-year promise by releasing Risky Revolution on Game Boy Advance handhelds in the form of a physical cartridge that LRG distributed. It was a rare instance of the GBA getting a new game in 2025, some 15 years after the hardware was discontinued by Nintendo.

After having been exclusive to GBA handhelds for a little over three months, WayForward is now finally ready to bring Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution to current-generation platforms. This new release will almost certainly lead to more fans finally playing the game, as many certainly don’t have a GBA at their disposal nowadays. Hopefully, this 20-year wait to play Risky Revolution will be seen as worth it and won’t lead fans to think that the Shantae game should have been left unreleased.