How to Watch Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 Stream from PAX West

Gearbox is preparing to hold its big theater show live from PAX West, and if you’re excited about Borderlands 3, you’ll want to keep an eye on the event. The highly anticipated continuation of the Borderlands series will find itself on the stage during the show along with other games from Gearbox that are on the way or have already been enjoyed by fans. The show is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed through the usual suspects.

To easily catch Gearbox’s show if you’re not attending PAX West yourself, you can catch the event through the embedded Twitch channel below. Gearbox and its teams of developers are expected to be talking about Homeworld, We Happy Few, Borderlands 3, and who knows what else during the event, so if you’re interested in any of those properties or just Gearbox in general, it’s worth tuning into.

The official Gearbox account on Twitter has been hinting at some of what will be seen during the stream. You can find those teasers below, some of them more obvious than others like Gearbox’s announcement that it’ll go over some of Borderlands 3’s endgame content during the event. Others are a bit less clear, but we’ll find out what they mean soon.

Borderlands 3 releases on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

