Gearbox Software Discusses Brothers In Arms Revival

It’s been several years since we’ve seen anything from the Brothers In Arms franchise. At one point it was taking on both Call of Duty and Battlefield when it came to World War II-themed action. And then poof! It disappeared without a trace.

But fret not, as Randy Pitchford and his team at Gearbox Software appear to be hard at work on a revival. There are only a few details available at the moment about the game but the president of the developer did take time to stop by Twitter after a fan requested to learn more about what was coming up.

The fan, Peter O’Connell, asked, “Any update on the greatest WWII single player game Brothers In Arms? I’ve replayed the one ones so many times now.”

To which Pitchford responded, “We are working on something. We’ve been working on it for awhile and there’s some awesome people involved and as it is developing I am starting to think it could be really good. I want to be sure before we announce. We have more work to do.”

Things have been rather busy over at Gearbox for some time now. The rumored development of the next game in the Borderlands series has been discussed to great extent, though it’s not going to be revealed anytime soon; and there’s talk that a revamped version of the original Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition is in the works, although that hasn’t been confirmed yet either.

Whatever the case, Gearbox is doing…something. And whether we’ll see what that something is next week at the Electronic Entertainment Expo is uncertain. But it sounds like Pitchford and company are confident in their next projects, whatever they may be, and when they get unveiled fans are likely to get thrown for a loop. In a good way, mind you.

In the meantime, if Brothers In Arms has your curiosity, you can check out older entries in the series now for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii, as well as older consoles. They’re fun to play and provide a great little twist on the usual World War II action. Seek them out if you can.

We’ll let you know what new information for Brothers In Arms comes up as soon as it’s available.