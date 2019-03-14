Gearbox Teases More ‘Borderlands’ News, Fans Think It Means ‘Borderlands 2’ for Nintendo Switch

After two previous teasers earlier this week ahead of the upcoming PAX East in Boston, Gearbox is keeping the ball rolling with yet another new hint. In the below image posted on their Twitter account, a pixelated version of what looks like Maya from Borderlands 2 stands in front of a familiar landscape, prompting many to wonder if the second game in the franchise is the next Nintendo Switch port to be announced in addition to the earlier Borderlands 3 teaser.

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/nYXncBmlI9 — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 14, 2019

Fans, and other brands, were having fun in jest at making fun of the deliberate picture quality, making the reactions to the latest teaser even better. Between jokes and Switch speculation, it’s hard not to get amped up for what they’ve got coming down the line:

Our heart can’t take much more! Nice to see Maya and the shrine to Marcus from the Bloodshot Ramparts 😉 pic.twitter.com/9qS88wMzwk — Logitech G (@LogitechG) March 14, 2019

All of these teasers are wonderful, but no matter how obvious they may seem, it’s important to keep expectations tempered until an official reveal occurs. That being said, the previous teaser looks heavily indicative of a Borderlands 3, and we wouldn’t mind the second game on the Switch either. Especially with the cell-shaded graphics, it would work perfectly on the hybrid console from Nintendo.

What else do you hope to see from the team over at Gearbox? What else do you think the studio has up their sleeves for their PAX East showcase? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

You can also take a peek at our other Borderlands coverage right here to see past teasers, hints, and leaks found on the web about the highly anticipated third entry into the series held dear by so many.

