New Sonic Rumble Crossover Event Has Sega Fans Calling Out “Poor Choice”

Sonic Rumble is finally getting a global launch on May 8th. The new Sonic the Hedgehog game has been somewhat controversial though, as it has been available since last year in several regions, but not in North America. The long wait is almost over, but the developers continue to add new events that players are missing out on. The latest of these is already getting a lot of attention from longtime Sega fans, as it marks the game’s first ever crossover event. The crossover will bring in characters from various Sega franchises, including Super Monkey Ball, Altered Beast, and Fantasy Zone.

The Sega Superstars x Sonic Rumble crossover event is live right now, and gives all players a free skin based on Werewolf from Altered Beast. Other skins include AiAi, MeeMee, Opa-Opa, Upa-Upa, Weredragon, and Werebear. Following the announcement, Sega also teased some additional crossover events that will be happening in the game, but did not confirm which characters will be added. The company has no shortage of characters that could make their way to the game though, so it’s possible we could see other Sega favorites in the future. A trailer for the event can be found below.

Last month, Sega confirmed that “many” of the cosmetics from Sonic Rumble will be offered again once the game has been made available globally. However, fans can’t be blamed for getting jealous over all of this content that’s being released. Sega clearly wants to keep people engaged with the game in regions that already have access, but it’s a bizarre decision to host this particular event before everyone has access. The collaboration was announced in a post on X/Twitter, and many responses were from fans sharing their frustration.

“Are these characters only obtainable during this event? If not, can you please confirm to those of us waiting for global launch that we’ll be able to obtain them later on? It feels exclusionary to run this event and end it before everyone still waiting can even have a chance,” wrote X/Twitter user LowPolyBunny.

“Was hoping the Monkey Ball characters would show up in this game but choosing to add them before the official launch is such a poor choice,” wrote X/Twitter user Flame Lance.

Sonic Rumble Crossover Event #0 will come to an end on May 7th, one day before the global launch. It’s a bizarre decision, and it remains to be seen how long everyone else in the world will have to wait for this crossover to come back around. Sega probably should have picked a theme that wouldn’t be as popular with its core fanbase! For now, Sonic the Hedgehog fans will just have to keep waiting patiently for the game’s local release on Steam and mobile devices.

