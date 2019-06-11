Gears 5 Crimson Lancer MK3 Prop Replica Weapon Is up for Pre-Order

PDP is known for making accessories for game consoles, but they’ve been branching out into prop replicas, and this official Microsoft / The Coalition Gears 5 Crimson Lancer MK3 is their most ambitious effort to date. As you can see, it looks awesome, but it also includes some fun features.

The Crimson Lancer MK3 prop also includes light and sound effects from the Lancer in Gears 5. It also includes levers and switches that can actually be levered and switched. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get a DLC code for an in-game weapon skin that will turn your ordinary Lancer into the version that matches this prop. If you want to get your hands on this beauty, here’s what you need to know…

Videos by ComicBook.com

PDP’s Gears 5 Crimson Lancer MK3 is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $149.99 with shipping slated for September 6th. Keep in mind that you won’t spend a dime on it until it ships thanks to Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so we highly recommend reserving one if you’re interested. If PDPs Kingdom Hearts Keyblade replica is anything to go by, this Gears 5 prop will sell out quickly.

Gears 5 is scheduled to release for the Xbox One and PC platforms on September 10th. You can check out more of our Gears 5 E3 coverage here. When you’re ready pre-orders for the game are live..

You’ll play as Kait in Gears 5, a new character in the Gears of War universe who will fight across what Microsoft says is the biggest Gears of War world to date. Players will also find out more about the start of the Locust, the force that’s been threatening the people of Gears since the very first game.

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors,” Microsoft’s site said about the game. “As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.