Gears 5: How to Unlock Dave Bautista

Fans of Gears of War, Guardians of the Galaxy and the WWE can now rejoice because Dave Bautista has been unlocked in Gears 5, ready to play for anyone and everyone. The actor himself has been clamoring to play Marcus Fenix in a live-action film or TV series, and that campaign has lead to the developers at The Coalition to add the former WWE Champion into the game. But there’s been some confusion about how to unlock the character in Gears 5, as well as the steps it takes to unlock him. The good news is that it’s easier than you might have thought.

Anyone who plays Gears 5 between September 15th and October 28th will unlock Bautista, but he’s not exactly a new character — he’s a skin for Marcus Fenix in a clever nod to the actor’s movie campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All you have to do to play as Bautista is to customize the legendary Gears hero, edit the skin, and select Bautista, then go out and chainsaw some Swarm goons.

This is just the next step for the actor to achieve his self-proclaimed “destiny” and play Marcus Fenix on the big screen in a Gears of War movie, but even he himself knows its a long shot. The actor responded to a fan campaign requesting a live-action project, and he proclaimed that there’s no momentum on it moving forward.

“They’re listening. And they could give AF!” Bautista said to a fan on social media, “but thank you for the support. Believe me when I say I’ve tried everything to make this happen.”

But Bautista did get the opportunity to play the part for a promo announcing his arrival, as stated by Xbox Wire.

“While the movie remains in development, The Coalition didn’t want any more time to go by without giving Batista a chance to don the armor, which he wore for as part of an upcoming WWE Network promotion for Gears 5,” they wrote. “According to those who were there, the armor which was created to match the specifications of the game, ‘fit him perfectly.’”

The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson explained that he has high hopes for the movie, but that they would not rush it or force ties to the game.

“In order for the movie to be successful, it has to be a great movie first and a Gears movie second,” said Fergusson. “Basically the way that we sort of reconciled that was, we said, ‘oh the movie should be an alternate reality. It should not be dependent on the game story, nor should it influence the game story.’”

Gears 5 players can play as Dave Bautista in their games right now on Xbox One systems.