Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition Xbox One Controller Now Available to Pre-Order

Gears 5 is slated to hit the Xbox on September 10th, and Microsoft released a fully loaded limited edition Xbox One X bundle to celebrate. However, if you’re not willing to go all-in on the console, pre-orders for the Gears 5 Kait Diaz limited edition wireless controller are now live on Amazon for $74.99 with a release date slated for August 20th.

As you can see, the controller is modeled after Kait Diaz’s armor with a snow-weathered design and Omen symbol (it also comes with an Ice Kait character skin). Additional features include an etched trigger grip and rubberized diamond grip. Reserve one while you can because a sell out is inevitable. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships.

For those of you who are willing to go all-in on the limited edition Gears 5 console, you can reserve the bundle right here on Amazon for $499.99. Again, you won’t be charged until it ships, which will be within a day or two of the September 6th release date.

Inside the box you’ll find a Gears 5 console “featuring a dark translucent casing that makes the Crimson Omen appear submerged in snow and ice, designed by Gears co-creator Rod Fergusson and the Xbox team”. It will also include the Kait Diaz controller a full-game download of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition as well as downloads for all of the previous Gears of War games.

Gears 5 hits the Xbox and PC on September 10th. Pre-orders for the standard Xbox version are currently 17% off.

