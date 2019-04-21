‘Gears 5’ Multiplayer Will Be Revealed This June

Microsoft doesn’t have many notable releases for 2019, but it does have Gears 5, the new installment in the popular cover-shooter series and The Coalition’s sophomore effort with the franchise since Epic Games moved on from it. That said, while Gears 5 is poised to release sometime later this year, Microsoft and The Coalition haven’t said much about it. In fact, all we’ve really received so far from it is the announcement trailer back at E3 2018. However, it looks like that will be changing soon.

Microsoft has announced that it will unveil the game’s multiplayer this June during a new eSports show dubbed Eleague Gears Summer Series: The Bond and Betrayals of Brotherhood, which is a six-part event series that will focus on the franchise’s esports scene, but also be used to showcase Gears 5’s multiplayer.

The series is scheduled to kick off on Friday, June 14 via TBS, which is also when the world premiere of Gears 5 multiplayer will be shown off. Of course, if you can’t catch the premiere live on TBS, you’ll be able to view it on Twitch, or catch it online not long after.

“The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood will provide an unprecedented look into the uniquely passionate world of Gears Esports through the lens of six of the most well-known professional players,” said Microsoft of the new series. “Over the six episodes, the series will explore each player’s intense connection to the game as they navigate the transition between Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, balancing the untapped potential of new opportunities with the fallout from past decisions.”

In addition to the unveiling of Gears 5’s multiplayer, you can expect to see more of the game at E3, where we will hopefully learn of a release date. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also teased more information and media on Gears Tactics is coming soon.

Gears 5 is in development for PC and Xbox One, and is poised to release sometime later this year. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

