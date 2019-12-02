Gears 5 Operation 2: Free For All Gets a Release Date

In just a few short weeks, Gears 5 players will be able to take part in Operation 2: Free For All. The Coalition has announced a December 11th release date for the update. Besides Free For All mode, the update will bring with it plenty of other new modes, new maps and two new playable characters: Elizabeth “Lizzie” Carmine and Damon S. Baird.

Baird has been a major part of the Gears of War franchise since the first Gears of War, appearing in every game since, as well as comic books and other media. Baird had the misfortune of enlisting with the Coalition of Ordered Governments Army on Emergence Day. Unlike Baird, Lizzie Carmine has only appeared in Gears 5. The niece of Chief Sergeant Clayton Carmine, Lizzie is a skilled Minotaur driver in the Coalition of Ordered Governments Army. The two characters’ fates became intertwined in Gears 5, making it only appropriate that they would join the game’s multiplayer modes together.

Operations for Gears 5 are released quarterly. Each Operation includes a Tour of Duty, which is a progression system that allows players to unlock new content. If players want to complete Operations 1’s Tour of Duty, they’ll have to do so before Operation 2 releases on December 11th. Each Operation is free, but some of the unlockable items can only be attained during the event. Operation 1 featured over 40 customization items, including alternate costumes (such as winter and desert armor), weapons and more.

Released on Xbox One and PC in September, Gears 5 received rave reviews upon release. The game has since become the best-selling first-party release for Microsoft since 2012’s Halo 4, winning a number of awards, including Xbox Game of the Year from the Golden Joystick Awards. The title is currently nominated for multiple awards at this year’s The Game Awards, including Best Audio Design, Best Action Game and Best Performance for Laura Bailey’s Kait Diaz. Regardless of whether or not Gears 5 takes home any of those awards, fans of the franchise will want to tune into The Game Awards; a spin-off for the series, Gears Tactics, will also appear in a world premiere during the show.

The Coalition will reveal more specifics regarding Operation 2: Free For All in the coming days. Do you plan on taking part? Are you excited to play as Lizzie Carmine or Baird? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!