New Gears 5 Update Removes Notable Gameplay Feature

A new update for Gears 5 has recently rolled out and it happens to remove a pretty major feature from the game. Over the past few months, developer The Coalition has slowly stopped patching Gears 5 as often as it used to, which makes sense given that the game is nearly three years old. Now, with the release of this new patch, though, the studio has made clear that it's winding down Gears 5 so that it can look to work on new projects.

The Coalition took to social media recently and revealed that a new Title Update for Gears 5 has now been released. This patch specifically has now removed the Map Builder from Gears 5, which was an aspect of the game that allowed players to create their own custom levels. While it might seem weird for The Coalition to shutter the Map Builder in Gears 5, it was explained that this was being done so that the studio can "focus on future projects."

PSA: We’re removing #Gears5 Map Builder and unlocking its achievements for all players as the team focus on future projects.



If you’ve completed “I Made it All By Myself” you’ll receive an exclusive banner & if you’ve completed “Homegrown Hive” you’ll receive 10k Coins in-game. pic.twitter.com/cPX0tLKQ3s — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) April 26, 2022

Although this news might be disheartening to some Gears 5 fans, The Coalition did at least provide one major caveat with this Map Builder closure. Notably, the studio explained that any achievements that are associated with this aspect of the game will now be unlocked for everyone, meaning that they won't be lost forever if you never obtained them naturally. After installing this new update for Gears 5, all that you'll have to do is reboot the game and the corresponding achievements should unlock naturally.

In addition, it was also said that those who have previously unlocked the achievements "I Made it All By Myself" and "Homegrown Hive" will get a few extra goodies. Those who unlocked the first achievement will be able to obtain a new banner, while the completion of the latter will net you 10,000 in-game coins to spend.

How do you feel about seeing Gears 5 shut down the Map Builder permanently? Were you someone who even liked this feature of the game? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.