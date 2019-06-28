Gears 5 Boss Explains How It’s Inspired by Mad Max: Fury Road

According to Rod Fergugsson, the boss of The Coalition, one of the bigger inspirations for Gears 5 and Gears of War is actually Mad Mad: Fury Road. More specifically, Fergusson pointed out that the story of Gears of War 4 was really the same story of Mad Max: Fury Road in the sense that Gears of War 4 is really the story of Kait Diaz, despite the playable character being JD Fenix, who was basically the facilitator. And as you will know, while Max was the title character of the movie, the story was more about Furiosa.

“Mad Max: Fury Road was really Furiosa’s story, and Mad Max was the facilitator of her story,” said Fergusson “That’s what we did with Gears of War 4. It was really Kait’s story about saving her mom, and JD was there to facilitate it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Gears 5, the team decided to throw players into the shoes of Kait herself, providing a new perspective of the character that you can’t get if you play as JD.

“It’s actually more impactful to live the story then to watch the story. So rather than being JD watching Kait go through a bunch of stuff, why not be Kait and go through it yourself,” said Fergusson.

Now, I don’t if this specific point is correct, but it’s good Kait is the playable character now, if not simply to separate itself from the previous trilogy. Gears of War 4 felt stunted for trying to be too much like the original trilogy, which it was never going to achieve. Hopefully Gears 5 feels more like a new start for the series and not simply a bridge between the old and new.

While Gears 5 is releasing in a couple of months, The Coalition hasn’t really shown off or even talked about the game’s campaign very much, which does have some fans worried about it.

Gears 5 is in development for Xbox One and PC, and will release worldwide on September 10. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any plans to eventually port the game to Xbox Scarlet, but the game will be available on Steam at launch.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

Thanks, IGN.