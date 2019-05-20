Rumor: Gears 5 Releasing This September

Earlier this month, a leak surfaced claiming that Gears 5 is releasing on Xbox One and PC on September 10. At the time, the leak seemed pretty dubious, however, now it’s looking like it may actually be legit. An alleged industry insider is claiming that next month at E3, Microsoft will reveal a full gameplay demo of Gears 5, its multiplayer, and a September release date. The rumor comes from an anonymous source, but it does link up with the previous leak.

As you may know, September 10 is a Tuesday. Other than perhaps Friday, Tuesday is the most common day to release big games. In other words, the date checks out. Of course, this should probably still be taken with a grain of salt though. It’s possible this rumor is simply piggybacking off the aforementioned leak. We already knew the game was going to be at E3 and that its multiplayer would be revealed. And given that we knew it was releasing this year, an extended gamplay dive always seemed like a safe bet. And with the context of the leak, saying the game will release in September is also a pretty safe bet. This it to say, there’s a chance the new rumor is just piecing together different tidbits. But, it’s also possible they have actual information. Unfortunately, we can’t know for certain. That’s the curse of the rumor mill.

Gears 5 is in development for Xbox One and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of when the game will release beyond sometime this year. That said, expect that to change at E3 next month.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s a brief and official story pitch:

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think