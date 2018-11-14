‘Gears of War 4’ Is $10 On Xbox Live For a Limited Time

The Xbox Live Black Friday sale already appears to be underway, with some notable savings across the board for first and third-party releases. But there are some deals that stand out in their own right — like the fact that you can snag Gears of War 4 for just $10, good for both the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Yep, the hit shooter, which comes with a strong single player campaign and addictive multiplayer components, can be yours for a simple ten spot. That’s a great savings for a game that initially released for $60. If you’re not a fan of the Standard version of Gears, there’s also the Ultimate Edition for just $5 more — an even better savings!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no word how long the sale price will be available, as Microsoft hasn’t said when its Black Friday sale will be ending. But you’ve got more than enough time to pick it up and add it to your collection. Just make sure you save some room on your hard drive for it — it currently takes up a whopping 114GB of space on your system. (Maybe slightly more on the Xbox One X, since it’s enhanced for the system.)

The game initially released back in late 2016 and became a big hit for Microsoft at the time, while also proving that The Coalition could pick up where Epic Games left off with the original releases in the series. With Gears 5 coming up sometime in 2019 (and possibly sooner than you might think), it’s a good chance to get caught up with what the latest entry has to offer.

Here are the features for the game, straight from the product page:

A new saga begins for one of the most acclaimed video game franchises in history. After narrowly escaping an attack on their village, JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, must rescue the ones they love and discover the source of a monstrous new enemy.

Never Fight Alone: Enjoy two-player co-op campaign with friends locally via split-screen or over Xbox Live. Player 2 can select either Kait or Del. Horde 3.0: Team up with four others and battle wave after wave of increasingly difficult enemies by choosing your combat class, leveling up your skills and deploying fortifications anywhere on the map. Explosive Versus Multiplayer: Compete online in new and favorite game types, all at 60fps on dedicated servers. A new visible ranking system means fairer matchmaking for social, competitive and professional players alike.

Rekindle your memories of the game with the trailer above, and we’ll see you on the multiplayer battlefield!