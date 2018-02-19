Gears of War 4 Launches Year of the Dog Event, Introduces New Horde Event

With everyone else celebrating the Year of the Dog, we figured it would just be a matter of time before The Coalition did the same for Gears of War 4. And, alas, that’s exactly what we got.

The developer has announced its latest event, which is underway right now, giving you access to not only a new Horde event, but also a series of exclusive Year of the Dog Weapon Skins that you can collect. In fact, you can still take part in the Double XP event that’s taking place through February 19.

The company noted, “We’re celebrating the Year of the Dog with a Horde Madness event that puts the focus on the Swarm’s very own attack dog – the Pouncer. (Yes, we did have to force that tie in a little bit). Prepare for an overload of Pouncers and Juvies with weakened fortifications as you fight to survive all 25 waves on either Normal or Insane difficulty.

“You’ll be able to earn Midnight Omen Weapon Skins as a Horde Boss Loot Drop at the end of Wave 25 – only until February 23!

“In response to community feedback, every full run – either on Normal or Insane – guarantees a Midnight Omen Weapon Skin. In addition, only two will be available this time out to reduce the chance of finding a duplicate – the Midnight Omen Enforcer and Boomshot.”

The following features are also active:

Year of the Dog Daily Rewards

Oh you thought that was it? Nope! We’re giving away a bonus Year of The Dog weapon skin every single day beginning February 16th until March 1st. And they look SWEET.

We’ll also be offering a 48 hour First Win of The Day bonus as the start of the event and the end. Collect 800 Credits (up from 200) for your first win on February 15th, and 600 Credits for your first win on March 1.

Permanent Double Class XP

As one last added bonus to our updates, throughout December and January, we activated Double Class XP to help players level up their Classes faster and take more skills into the fight. We have now decided to leave Double Class XP on FOREVER as the new default Class XP rate.

With Double XP this weekend, that means you’ll be earning 4x more experience than the old Class XP rate!

Overtime for the Thrashball Gear Pack

The Thrashball Gear Pack is back in Gears of War 4 for this weekend. Thrashball Cole and Drone feature alongside two Thrashball Team weapon skin sets. WOOO!

Gears of War 4 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.