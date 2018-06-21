Gears of War 5 “Built From the Ground Up” for PC, Up to 120 FPS

If you’re like me, then the Gears of War 5 reveal at this year’s Xbox E3 2018 presentation has you hyped! To see Kait once more in a tumultuous new storyline is incredible and fans can’t wait to get back into the fight. For those that are planning to play the game on PC, The Coalition Studio Head, Rod Fergusson, has some excitement-worthy news.

What we know from the showcase is that the gap between Xbox One and PC is getting smaller, and the Gears of War 5 title has been built from the ground up for the powerful platform. What we didn’t know, however, was just how incredible this build would be coming in at an impressive scalable 120 frames per second. For comparison, the console version hits at 60 frames per second.

Fergusson recently told Wired, “Our target is always 60fps, and we believe—with everything we’ve done, the learning we’ve taken from Gears 4, and the optimisations we’ve been able to do beyond that—that’s exactly what we’re going to be doing, 60fps at 4K,” mentioned the Studio Head in regards to the Xbox One X. “Having a game that we’re building from the ground up for PC [means players] will be able to take advantage of all the types of different PC optimisation options you can have.”

In regards to the impressive scaling capabilities for PC, he added “You’ll be able to max it to quite high. It’s still reasonably early, but we can usually get to 120fps. It’s obviously going to matter what hardware you’re using to get that — but it’ll be able to scale up that high, [if] the hardware can push it.”

We’re definitely excited to see Kait back in action and witness an entirely new side to the dynamic character. According to Microsoft, “Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait, journey back to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

