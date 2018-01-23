Gears of War 5 Teased by Xbox’s Phil Spencer

Earlier today we revealed that the Xbox Game Pass just got a whole lot better with the addition of every first-party Xbox game for free going forward with the subscription based service. 10 bucks a month, unlimited access to a growing library and Xbox One exclusives. That being said, there was a little nugget of that big reveal that stood out and that’s concerning the future of the Gears of War franchise.

When taking to the Xbox blog to share the good news, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer gave a little teaser of what’s to come:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This plan to bring new games timed with their global release into Xbox Game Pass not only includes announced titles like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 but future unannounced games from Microsoft Studios including new iterations of our biggest Xbox One exclusive franchises such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War, on the same day they launch.“

Xbox fans have already known about a new Forza and Halo game on the horizon, but a potential Gears of War 5 is a new one. Given the success of the narrative shift in Gears of War 4, it’s not that surprising but man, what a casual drop for hardcore fans of the Gears series (like me!).

Spencer promised earlier this month that there would be “many positive changes” coming to the Microsoft platform, and even though January isn’t even over yet – they are off to a fantastic start! With Fable rumors growing bigger, louder, and more valid – it looks like Spencer is taking Team Xbox to good places with in the new year.

As far as Game Pass accessibility goes:

“Our fans have also asked for more choice in the subscription offerings available for Xbox Game Pass. As part of today’s library expansion, we are also pleased to announce that we are working closely with our retail partners, such as GameStop, to offer a 6-month Xbox Game Pass subscription card for those fans who look for a variety of ways to purchase and enjoy new games and services. The 6-month Xbox Game Pass subscription card will be available at select retail partners for $59.99 beginning March 20. By working closely with retail partners, Xbox Game Pass will have valuable ambassadors in popular destinations for gamers to discover new and exciting games and enjoy community.”

You can read all about the plans for the affordable subscription service from the man himself right here.