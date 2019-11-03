Xbox Teases What to Expect From Gears 6

Xbox and The Coalition haven’t officially announced Gears 6, but they have more or less confirmed that’s what the studio is working on next. And that’s not very surprising. After all, it’s one of Xbox‘s biggest series — though perhaps not as big as it used to be. That said, as you would expect, neither party is talking about the game yet or rather they aren’t talking about the next-gen title in great detail. During a recent interview, campaign design director Matt Searcy revealed the studio has plans on taking some of the new elements of Gears 5 — its open-world, player choice, and branching stories — and not only bring them to Gears 6, but build upon the foundations this years installment laid.

“Gears 5 took some leaps forward in how we think about a Gears game, and as you mentioned, fans responded positively,” said Searcy said while speaking with GamingBolt about the series’ new elements. “Gears 5 was all about laying the foundation for the franchise to steer it into the future, so it’s safe to say we’ll continue to build off this foundation in the future so we can continue to surprise and delight fans as we look forward to whatever might be on the horizon.”

Searcy continued with the following when asked if player choice will play an even bigger role in the next entry:

“A huge goal and pillar of Gears 5 was player choice, and it’s definitely something we’ll be looking to build on going forward.”

Personally, I wasn’t a huge fan of the new elements Gears 5 introduced to the series, chiefly its open-world parts. Put simply, I don’t think they added anything meaningful to the experience, and by the standards of modern open world games, this part of Gears 5 felt old and empty. Don’t get me wrong, it was beautiful, but it felt more like a half-step open-world.

