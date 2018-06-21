Gears of War Officially Changes Its Name

The Gears of War franchise had an incredible time during the Xbox showcase at E3 2018 with not only a new narrative focusing on Kait, but even an adorable Pop Vinyl version of our favourite soldiers! But it’s not just chibi-sized versions of our favourite characters getting a revamp, but the name of the series itself as well.

Though Gears of War 4 was referred to multiple times as simple Gears 4, it eventually went back to the full version of the game name. It looks like Gears 5 has more staying power, because the man himself, Rod Fergusson, just confirmed that the simplified version will be what ships when the game officially launches sometime in 2019.

We’re definitely excited to see Kait back in action and witness an entirely new side to the dynamic character. According to Microsoft, “Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait, journey back to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

For more about what Gears of War 5, Gears 5, has to offer, check out the official description courtesy of the game’s website:

“The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.”

Never Fight Alone

Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.

Explore Sera

Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.

Visual Showcase

Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.

*Additional features, co-op and competitive modes still to be announced.